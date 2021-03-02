Smart Home Installation Service Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-Use and Regional Demand Till 2021-2027

According to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research titled, ‘Smart Home Installation Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’, the global smart home installation services market was valued at US$ 2,515.5 Mn in 2017, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 25% from 2019 to 2027, to reach value of more than US$ 21,000 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

According to the global smart home installation services market report, North America was a significant contributor to the global smart home installation services market, in terms of revenue, in 2018. The prominent market share of this region in the global smart home installation services market is attributable to the high adoption of smart home installation services across the region, especially in the U.S. and Canada.

Rising Adoption of Cognitive Systems Driving the Global Smart Home Installation Services Market The global smart home installation services market is currently driven by an increase in the adoption of cognitive systems by end users. The adoption of intelligent assistance-embedded consumer devices (products) has increased rapidly over the last few years, owing to their advanced features, especially in terms of portability. The introduction of cognitive computing solutions in smart consumer devices is projected to drive the demand for intelligent assistance-embedded consumer devices during the forecast period, as companies are investing in technological advancements in embedded devices by integrating cognitive systems for enhancing performance. For instance, according to forecasts by the Worldwide Semiannual Cognitive Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Guide, cognitive system and artificial intelligence spending is likely to increase to US$ 52.2 Bn by 2021.



The rising adoption of connectivity technologies is a major factor fueling the demand for smart home installation services. This is primarily due to increasing adoption of intelligent assistance-embedded consumer devices over the last few years, led by the increasing demand for connected devices. Devices with embedded systems can be easily integrated with the Internet so as to remotely access them from any location. The use of embedded systems allows companies to create a secure network of connected devices. For instance, according to Bluetooth SIG, Inc., a U.S.-based company, approximately 2 billion units of Bluetooth devices were shipped by the end of 2018 on the global level. Market leaders are progressively turning toward Bluetooth in order to power their Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The rising adoption of personal assistants in smart homes is expected to create new opportunities for smart home installation service providers in the next few years. This is primarily because consumers are adopting technologically-advanced devices, including artificial intelligence-embedded devices such as smart TVs, smart speakers, and gaming devices. The rising concerns about data privacy and security is a major factor limiting the smart home installation services market.



Global Smart Home Installation Services Market: Scope of the Report

The global smart home installation services market has been segmented based on system, channel, and region.

Based on system, the smart home installation services market has been classified into home monitoring/security, lighting controls, smart speakers, thermostats, video entertainment, smart appliances, home networking, hub platform integration, and others (including garage door controllers, Wi-Fi modems, and network routers). The lighting controls segment of the global smart home installation services market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing demand for home cinema solutions, especially across Europe and Asia Pacific.

Based on channel, the global smart home installation services market has been classified into OEMs, retailers, e-Commerce, and professional service providers.

Based on region, the global smart home installation services market has been categorized into Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. The smart home installation services market in North America is projected to continue to lead the global market during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be rapidly growing for smart home installation services in the next few years.

Global Smart Home Installation Services Market: Competition Dynamics

Key players operating in the global smart home installation services market are Calix Inc., FINITE SOLUTIONS, Handy, HelloTech Inc., Maryland Electrical Services LLC, Meyer Electrical Services, Inc., Miami Electric Masters, Red River Electric., Rexel, SMARTHOME, Smartify Home Automation Limited, and Vivint, Inc.