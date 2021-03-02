Smart Fabrics Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2026 | AIQ Smart Clothing Inc., Adidas AG, NIKE Inc., ThermoSoft International Corporation

The Smart Fabrics Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Smart Fabrics market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Smart Fabrics market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Smart Fabrics market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Smart Fabrics industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global Smart Fabrics Market witnessed 4.4 million units shipments in 2020, and it is expected to reach a shipment value of 9.47 million units by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Smart Fabrics Market: AIQ Smart Clothing Inc., Adidas AG, NIKE Inc., ThermoSoft International Corporation, Kolon Industries Inc., Interactive Wear AG, Ohmatex, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria Inc., OTEX Specialty Narrow Fabrics Inc., and others.

Key Market Trends

Fashion and Entertainment Industry to Witness Significant Growth

– The fashion and entertainment industry is using smart fabrics to incorporate unique aesthetics into clothing. Appearance features, such as color, size, or shape of garments, can be altered using technology woven into fabrics. Smart fabrics in clothes enable the user with the capability to interact with their surroundings and to communicate data via embedded sensors or conductive yarn through the clothes they wear with the wearable devices.

– In the fashion industry, the market studied is driven by innovations of the designers coming up with new and aesthetically pleasing outfits, integrated with a useful technical architecture capable of relaying information. Many brands, ranging from Uniqlo to Lululemon, are using smart fabrics to set their collections ahead of the pack.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

– North America is anticipated to substantiate a prominent share in the smart fabrics market, with the United States region accounting for the major share. Connected wearable products are gaining significant trends and have been around in various forms, such as fitness bands, smart watches, smart glasses, and among others.

– According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), in 2018, around 46.1 million wearable devices were expected to be shipped in the United States. This increasing adoption of wearable electronics devices is anticipated to open new avenues for the smart fabrics market as they offer significant enhancements to human comfort, health, and well-being.

Recent developments in the market are –

– March 2020 – Liquid X partnered with Powercast to help manufacturers implement wearable sensors directly into garments. The offering further serves as a potential to athletics and monitor patients.

– September 2019 – Shenzhen-based Smart Fabric Textile Technology co., Ltd, an industrial internet startup, closed its Series C round, which is led by Tencent and Sequoia by bagging USD 100 million. Smart Fabric aims to help transform both the manufacturing and trading of China’s textile industry.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Smart Fabrics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

