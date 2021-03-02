Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Overview and Business Opportunities Outlook 2026 | AiQ, Eeonyx Corporation, Interactive Wear AG, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Nike Inc.

The Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market was valued at USD 0.68 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2.85 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 25.7% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market: AiQ, Eeonyx Corporation, Interactive Wear AG, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Performance Fibers, Nike Inc., Schoeller Textil AG, Textronics, Novanex, Marktek Inc., Adidas AG, Toray Industries, Smartex SRL, Ohmatex ApS, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592010/smart-fabrics-for-sports-and-fitness-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=56

Key Market Trends

Miniaturisation of Electronic Components is Expected to Drive the Market

– With the ongoing technological advancements in nano-technology and micro-fabrication technologies, miniaturization has been enabled in various electronic components, making components, like smart sensors, small and cost-effective, which is driving the smart fabrics for sports and fitness.

– The 3-D printing production processes and production of nano-materials by nano dimension solutions have the potential to resolve any production challenges and will also help create an efficient production technology for smart fabrics.

– There are several firms that manufacture numerous wearable technology gadgets, from Fitbits fitness trackers (bands) and Nikes FuelBand to other major Sports brand watches, to meet the Sports and Fitness requirements.

North America to be the Prime Market for the Adoption of Smart Fabrics in Sports and Fitness Segment

– The increasing research and development activities and the adoption of modernized electronic wearable’s are the major factors that are supporting the growth of smart fabrics in this region. Due to the presence of several major players and the increasing technological advancements, the market is expected to witness strong growth in the next few years.

– The United States is expected to witness strong growth in smart fabrics, in the sports and fitness market. The features in these fabrics are modified as per the user’s needs, especially for the sports and fitness end-users.

– The fabric is water resistant up to a certain limit and can also measure the chemical composition of the user’s body, continuously monitor heart rate, and also keep a track of the physical activity as well as the local environment.

Recent developments in the market are –

– March 2018 – Koninklijke Ten Cate NV announced that it reached an agreement with the integrated chemicals and materials group, Toray Industries Inc., on the acquisition of TenCate Advanced Composites, a Dutch carbon fiber composite material manufacturer. This acquisition is expected to bring together complementary product offerings in high-performance composites, serving the aerospace, space, and communications and high-performance industrial markets.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592010/smart-fabrics-for-sports-and-fitness-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

MarketInsightsReports

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market insights reports provide global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.