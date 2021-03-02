Smart Connected Clothing Market Size, Share, by Trend Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The Global Smart Connected Clothing Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Smart Connected Clothing market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The global Smart Connected Clothing market was valued at xx million US$ in 2020 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

Smart Connected Clothing Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024“. Increasing Technological Advancement and Developments in Smart Apparel are Driving Global Smart Connected Clothing Market.

Smart connected cloth provides personal medical data to consumers which are used in sports & fitness, healthcare, military & defense. Application of smart clothing was first developed in the wearable computing field. The idea of attaching small computer systems to garments first occurred in the late 1970s. Mobile devices are connected to smart cloth through sensors. So during this study, we have considered smart cloths to analyze this market.

Global smart connected clothing market is segmented on the basis of end user, distribution channel, product type, application and region. On the basis of end-user global smart connected clothing market is segmented as men, women, and children. On the basis of distribution channel global smart connected clothing market is segmented as offline and online. On the basis of product type market is classified as battery-charging, handbags, belts, gloves and scarves, jackets, sports bras, sensor socks and other. On the basis of application, market is segmented as healthcare & medical, industrial & military, fitness & wellness and others.

Smart Connected Clothing Market Segmentation

By End-User – Men, Women, Children

By Distribution Channel – Offline, Online

By Product Type – Battery-Charging Handbags, Belts, Gloves and Scarves, Jackets, Sports bras, Sensor Socks, Other

By Application – Healthcare & Medical, Industrial & Military, Fitness & Wellness, Other

Smart Connected Clothing Market Key Players

AiQ Smart Clothing

Cute Circuit, Speedo

Visijax, Nike

Levi´s

Kimberly Clark

O’Neill, My Zone

NuMetrex Owlet

Spiber

TenCate

Schoeller Textiles

Auxetix

Eleksen

Peratech

Odegon Technologies

Exo2

ThermoSoft International

Gentherm

Dropel Fabrics

Marktek

Milliken & Company

Nanex

Noble Biomaterials

Outlast Technologies LLC

Hexoskin

OM Signal

Fibretronic Limited

Ohmatex ApS

Interactive Wear

BASF

Cityzen Sciences

Others

