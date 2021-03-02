Single-Cell Analysis Market Key Segments, Size and Future Potential

Owing to the rising prevalence of diseases, soaring government and non-government initiatives and policies, and surging healthcare expenditure, the adoption of single-cell analysis is predicted to rise in the coming years. The escalating healthcare expenditure, especially in the developed nations, is resulting in a huge rise in the incorporation of single-cell analysis procedures and products, such as consumables and instruments.

The other major factors boosting the demand for single-cell analysis are the surging geriatric population, growing need for personalized treatment plans, and the rapid technological advancements taking place in the healthcare sector. In addition to this, the rising incidence of cancer across the world is further pushing the need for personalized treatment plans. As a result, the global single-cell analysis market is predicted to demonstrate huge growth in the coming years. The process involves studying a single cell for understanding the transcriptomics, genomics, metabolomics, and proteomics, with the help of the next-generation sequencing (NGS), flow cytometry, microscopy, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and mass spectrometry techniques.

Globally, North America registered the highest usage of single-cell analysis in the past, and the situation isn’t expected to change in the years to come. This is mainly ascribed to the rising occurrence of infectious and chronic diseases, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, and surging healthcare expenditure in the region. The Asian region is predicted to observe the fastest growth in the utilization of the procedure in future, owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and rising healthcare spending in regional countries.

