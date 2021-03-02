 Set-Top Box Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Huawei Technologies Co Limited, ARRIS International PLC (CommScope Inc.)

The report titled “Set-Top Box Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The set-top box market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.21%, over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Global Set-Top Box Market: – Huawei Technologies Co Limited, ARRIS International PLC (CommScope Inc.), Technicolor SA, Intek Digital Inc., Humax Holdings Co. Ltd, ZTE Corporation, Skyworth Digital Ltd, Sagemcom SAS, Samsung Electronics (M Box), Gospell Digital Technology Co. Limited, Kaon Media Co. Limited, Shenzhen Coship Electronics Co. Ltd

Industry News and Developments:

– Jan 2020 – Comcast Corp. acquired Xumo, a free, ad-supported video streaming service that is now available on multiple streaming platforms, including Comcast’s own Internet-connected X1 cable boxes.

– January 2019 – TV provider DISH announced that it is integrating its Hopper line of receivers with Google Assistant, by integrating the smart assistant directly into its set-top boxes. This new integration builds on the DISH voice remote’s existing ability to control the TV experience, including navigation, search, and content selection.

Market Overview:

– Technological innovations led to the development of a wide range of STBs equipped with various features. This, in turn, has made the competition fierce among the set-top-box companies. Digital video recording is one of the most desired features, as it enables the viewers to watch and record their favorite shows. ?

– Furthermore, ZTE has also announced that it may demonstrate its far-field 4K AI STB S200 that can work with voice commands. The S200 is an all-in-one home assistant with functions, like IPTV/OTT services, smart speaker, home control, home media sharing, and home networking.

Key Market Trends

Satellite Type Witnessed Rapid Growth and is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Satellite television is one of the most important applications of the set-top box market. One of the innovations in satellite TV is the introduction of a show-recording facility, which enables consumers to record their shows in real-time and watch it later, as per their convenience.

– India is a huge market for set-top boxes. In addition to a thriving direct-to-home satellite business, the country is nearing the end of digitization of its cable TV system, an effort that saw a massive upgrade of cable boxes across the country. For instance, India had about 69.30 million subscribers by the quarter ending in September 2019.

– According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the highest subscriber base was also recorded in 2019. In March 2019, the number of active subscribers recorded was 72.44 million.

North America will Hold a Significant Share of the Market Studied

– With the market saturation of Pay-TV consumers and stiff competition, vendors in the North American (a relatively mature market) region are constantly trying to add features to their STBs, like gateway abilities, security, and HD functionality.

– In January 2019, for instance, TV provider, Dish announced that the company is integrating its line of Hopper receivers with Google Assistant through the integration of smart assistant directly with its set-top boxes. This integration has been built on the DISH voice remote’s existing capability to control viewing experience on TV, including navigation, search, and content selection.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Set-Top Box market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Set-Top Box Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

