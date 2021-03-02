The report titled “Screenless Display Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The screenless display market was valued at USD 932.57 million in 2020 and expected to reach a value of USD 5,758.89 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 35.43% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Global Screenless Display Market: – Alphabet Inc., Avegant Corporation, Realview Imaging Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Magic Leap, Inc., Synaptics Incorporated, Holoxica Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., Leia Inc., Sony Corporation

Industry News and Developments:

– February 2020 – A group of researchers at Bosch in Germany developed a new type of Augmented Reality (AR) smart glasses and recently announced the launch of AR smart contact lenses. These AR smart glasses are capable of offering new light drive glasses that beam images directly onto users eyeballs with tiny lasers. The glasses are made up of screenless display technology.

– September 2019 – Facebook had launched three new portal devices, with a starting price of USD 129. These new screenless portal devices can attach to a smart television set for viewing an image or other related stuff.

Market Overview:

– Companies in the Screenless Display market are taking suggestive steps to tackle the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. However, the global shipments of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) headsets are expected to decline in the first half of 2020 due to supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The worldwide quarterly Augmented and Virtual Reality Headset Tracker, a year-over-year decline of 10.5%, is expected in the first quarter, followed by a 24.1% decline in the second quarter. However, assuming production ramps back up by midyear, it may rebound in the second half of 2020, which may result in total shipments of nearly 7.1 million units for the year, up 23.6% from 2019.

Key Market Trends

Visual Image Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– With the emergence of holographic displays as an efficient alternative for screens and touch screens, visual image screen displays are expected to gain wide popularity over the forecast period. In January 2019, researchers from Duke University developed a new approach to multicolor holography that could be used to make 3D color displays for augmented reality glasses, smartphones, or heads-up displays without any bulky optical components. The waveguide structures created using the new approach could offer easy integration and a form factor small enough for augmented reality and other displays.

– Further, in April 2019, a Korean research team developed its latest ultra-thin display, which could turn smartphones into mobile 3D hologram projectors. The system’s key component is a thin film of titanium filled with tiny holes that precisely correspond with each pixel in an LCD panel. Acting like a photon sieve, each pinhole diffracts light emerging from them widely, resulting in a high definition 3D image observable from a wide-angle.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– Globally, North America has the largest concentration of technology firms. The United States is home to several significant technology corporations that hold a considerable share in this market. Major technology giants, such as Google and Microsoft, which occupy a substantial market share in the global market, are based in the United States.

– Additionally, the MIT research wing has been working on many other systems to realize screenless display. Numerous other institutions in this country are also working on screenless display technologies. The University of Washington has brought out retinal projection systems, which could help the visually impaired.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Screenless Display market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Screenless Display Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

