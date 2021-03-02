Scale-Out NAS Market Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Business Opportunities and Future Scope till 2026 | Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nasuni Corporation, NetApp, Inc., IBM Corporation

The Scale-Out NAS Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Scale-Out NAS market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Scale-Out NAS market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Scale-Out NAS market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Scale-Out NAS industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Scale-Out NAS Market was valued at USD 16.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period of 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Scale-Out NAS Market: Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nasuni Corporation, NetApp, Inc., IBM Corporation, Panasas Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Scality, Inc., Nexenta Systems, Inc., Quantum Corporation, Tintri by DDN, and others.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Deployment Holds the Significant Share in The Market

– Enterprises persistently struggle to stay ahead of a growing need for data storage, especially unstructured data. Scale-out NAS systems are an increasingly important tool in this battle. Among scale-out products from the big five storage vendorss, hardware offerings are the cornerstone with the use of the cloud.

– For instance, top vendors Dell, offer Dell EMCs scale-out NAS systems supporting CloudPools. This is the suppliers cloud tiering system, which supports private clouds on Isilon or Dell EMC ECS, as well as Dell EMCs own Virtustream, AWS S3, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure.

North America to Hold Highest Share in the Market

– North America grasp the largest market share due to its early adoption of advanced analytics solutions involving huge data storage requirements. According to Forbes, 55 percent of North American businesses have adopted big data analytics. Moreover, usage of digital solutions in sectors such as professional services and manufacturing sector has resulted in the generation of significant amounts of unstructured data.

– The presence of market incumbents, such as Dell Emc, IBM Corporation, HP Development Company, and Seagate Technology, in the storage segment, is another factor that is expected to promote the growth of the scale-out NAS market. Moreover, many other companies are expanding their distribution in North America region.

Recent developments in the market are –

– Nov 2019 – IBM introduces its innovation in Elastic Storage 3000 that comes with the use of NVMe and the addition of IBMs Spectrum Scale parallel file system (formerly GPFS) to create a massively performant scale-out NAS product aimed at leading cases based around unstructured data.

– Jun 2019 – WekaIO announced the addition of enterprise features to its scale-out network-attached storage (NAS) product that include Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) access control and encryption. The company views these as vital additions to its parallel file system that can span on-premise and cloud locations and scale to trillions of files.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Scale-Out NAS Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

