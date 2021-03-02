Safety Lancet Emerging Growth for Safety Lancet Market by 2021-2027 | Top Players are Bayer AG, Terumo Corporation, Sarstedt AG & Co., HTL-STREFA S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Becton

Safety Lancet Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Safety Lancet Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Enhancing laws related to medical device will power the growth of safety lancet market. Regulatory authorities in developed and developing nations frame specific laws for medical devices to make sure that superior-quality medical machines are created and promoted.

Scope of The Report:

Lancets are being employed for glucose/diabetes test, heel-stick screening tests, tests in infants, as well as for severely burned patients or scarred emergency patients. The factors powering the demand of lancets comprise increasing occurrence of diabetes, growing incidence rate of non-contagious and contagious diseases, and increasing preference towards home diagnostics and home care. On the other hand, the risk related to blood transfusion is predicted to hamper the demand of the product during the coming period.

The global lancet market by type has been divided into personal lancet and safety lancet. Safety lancets can be further segmented into pressure activated safety lancets, push-button safety lancets, and side button safety lancets. By end user, the market is divided into the diagnostic centers & pathology laboratories, hospitals & clinics, research and academic laboratories, home diagnostics, and others. The hospitals & clinics section had a major share in the market. The hospitals and clinics section is predicted to lead the safety lancets market. The major share of this section is primarily credited to the increasing occurrence of infectious diseases that need blood testing for treatment & diagnosis and the availability of a large patient pool.

Safety Lancet Manufacturers:

The major players included in the global safety lancet market forecast are,

Bayer AG,

Terumo Corporation,

Sarstedt AG & Co.,

HTL-STREFA S.A.,

Abbott Laboratories,

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Improve Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

Safety Lancet Key Market Segments:

by Type: Safety Lancets, Personal Lancets

by Application: Glucose Testing, Hemoglobin Testing, Coagulation Testing, Other Applications

The Safety Lancet Market Is Predicted To See Lucrative Development Over The Coming Years Due To The Increasing Occurrence Of Non-Contagious Diseases

The safety lancet market is predicted to see lucrative development over the coming years due to the increasing occurrence of non-contagious diseases such as dyslipidemia, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia all over the globe. According to the CDC, 1.5 million new instances of diabetes were detected amongst the US aged population. Abovementioned factors paired with the rising inclination toward home healthcare devices will power the growth of the market.

Europe Had The Biggest Share Of The Global Safety Lancet Market Due To The Rise In Insulin Users

Europe had the biggest share of the global safety lancet market due to the increasing need and demand for safe blood glucose tests in clinics, hospitals, and diagnostics centers and the rise in insulin users. The Americas had a considerable share in the global safety lancet market due to the increasing need for a diabetes diagnosis and the growth in the occurrence of diabetes. Asia Pacific was the quickest developing area in the global market and added up for a huge market share in the global market. The development in this area is credited to the low labor cost and low manufacturing cost in the region. In addition to this, the Middle East and Africa displayed the least development due to lack of adequate healthcare spending and low per capita income.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process a

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Safety Lancet Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Safety Lancet Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Safety Lancet Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Safety Lancet Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Safety Lancet Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Safety Lancet Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

