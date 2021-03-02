Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market is estimated to Boost Growth in Demand by 2027

Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market report comprises of data that can be quite essential when it comes to dominate the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. The statistics are represented in graphical format in this Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market report for a clear understanding on facts and figures. The report provides you the insights which help you have a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impinge on the Healthcare industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are mentioned in the report.

The radiology information systems (RIS) market is expected to reach US$ 1,693.50 million by 2027 from US$ 904.60 million in 2019; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2020–2027.

A radiology information system is a computer-based system that is aimed to support effective workflow and business analysis in radiology departments worldwide. The radiology information software manages data of hospital’s radiology departments and clinics in an electronic form. Data could be in any form such as billing, scheduling and medical imaging. It is significant to keep a track of the data and store it for future references. The implementation of radiology information systems facilitates increased work efficiency, better patient coordination, reduction in medical errors with improved diagnosis, and streamlined administrative functions. The importance of radiology information system has increased immensely as they eliminate manual errors, and the systems have now become a crucial component of the overall healthcare sector.

Radiology Information Systems (RIS)Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Bayer AG

Cerner Corporation

General Electric Company

McKESSON CORPORATION

IBM Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

MedInformatics, Inc.

Radiology Information Systems Market – By Product

Standalone RIS

Integrated RIS

Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – By Deployment

Web-Based RIS

Cloud-Based RIS

On-Premises RIS

Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – By Component

Services

Hardware

Software

Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – By End User

Office-Based Physicians Hospitals Emergency Healthcare Service Providers



Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives RIS Market Growth

RIS help track patients’ data in the form of large image files generated during the diagnosis and treatment. The systems allow staff to set appointments for individuals on both inpatient and outpatient bases. In the last few years, there have been various developments in imaging modalities adopted for diagnostic purposes. Radiology has emerged as a recent trend in computerized management in health services; moreover, it has addressed the need for cost-efficient and rapid communication between radiology departments and respective users.

Medical imaging is a vital part of medical care and treatment worldwide. Rising awareness regarding the early diagnosis of diseases has led to an increase in the total number of diagnostic tests procedures performed around the world. For instance, as per the NHS England report, in 2018, ~42.7 million imaging tests were performed in England, with a year-on-year increase of 1.4%. X-ray was the most performed method with 22.9 million procedures, followed by diagnostic ultrasonography (9.51 million), CT Scan (5.15 million), and magnetic resonance imaging (3.46 million).

Chapter Details of Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Landscape

Part 04: Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Sizing

Part 05: Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

