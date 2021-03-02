Public Safety LTE Market Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Business Opportunities and Future Scope till 2026 | General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Airbus SE, Motorola Solutions, Inc., AT&T, Inc.

The Public Safety LTE Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Public Safety LTE market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Public Safety LTE market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Public Safety LTE market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Public Safety LTE industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Public Safety LTE Market is poised to register a CAGR of 24.74% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Public Safety LTE Market: General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Airbus SE, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, AT&T, Inc., Bittium Corporation, Mentura Group Oy, Cisco Systems, Leonardo-Societa Per Azioni, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592761/public-safety-lte-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=56

Key Market Trends

Private LTE is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The dedicated LTE-based wireless network for public safety or Private LTE is that gives first responders their own separate nationwide broadband network. It enables the isolation for its traffic end-to-end by totally segregating public safety traffic from all commercial traffic.

– The organizations are continuously entering into partnerships with public safety LTE vendorss to adopt private LTE. For instance, Nedaa, the government organization providing telecommunication services in UAE partnered with Nokia Corporation for safe and smart city applications. The smart city initiatives raise challenges for security and safety as most of the initiatives involve IoT, hence rely on connectivity that enables its deployment, monitoring, and management of numerous and varied smart devices and equipment.

European Market is Expected Grow Significantly

– The companies in the European region has been focusing on making extensive investments for its research and development to drive the innovations in the core, application, and devices required to manage the special needs of a public safety LTE solutions. DNA, a telecom operator from Finland in collaboration with Ericsson initiated a demonstration of LTE for PPDR (Public Protection and Disaster Relief) in situations where flawless data communications must be guaranteed.

Some of the recent developements by the companies are listed below.

– May 2019- KT Corporation, a telecom company in South Korea declared a partnership with Samsung Electronics to deploy and extend the private LTE network in the country to provide public-safety (PS-LTE) network solutions based on 3GPP standard release 13. The project is expected to complete by the end of 2020 and will cover 10 major metropolitan regions in the country including Seoul.

– March 2019 – Sequans Communications announced the partnership with Lockheed Martin, one of the leading player in defense, security, aerospace, and other innovative technologies to develop advanced new 4G LTE for satellite technology applications, for global deployment. In addition to the satellite, Sequans has modified its technology for projects in other markets, as well as aviation, public safety, transportation, and government.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Public Safety LTE Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592761/public-safety-lte-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Public Safety LTE Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Public Safety LTE market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

MarketInsightsReports

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market insights reports provide global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.