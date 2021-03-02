Public safety and security Industry- Report by Component, Solution (Critical Communication Network, Biometric & Authentication System, Surveillance System, Emergency & Disaster Management, Cyber Security)

A market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. A market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

The Public Safety and Security Market is projected to grow from USD 365.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 516.5 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 432 Pages, Profiling 30 Companies and Supported with 232 Tables and 88 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Public safety and security Market:

AGT International (Switzerland)

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France)

Atos (France)

BAE Systems (UK)

Cisco Systems (US)

Elbit Systems (Israel)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Esri (US)

General Dynamics (US)

Harris (US)

Haystax Technology (US)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Honeywell (France)

Huawei (China)

IBM (US)

IDEMIA (France)

Motorola Solutions (US)

NEC (Japan)

NICE (Israel)

Rave Mobile Safety (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Teltronic (Spain)

Thales Group (France)

Tyco (Johnson Controls) (Ireland)

Verint Systems (US)

The services include the support offered by security vendors to assist their customers in using and maintaining public safety and security efficiently. Vendors offer different services, such as professional and managed to the end users. The services segment has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years due to the increasing need for replacing legacy security infrastructure in the smart cities.

Today’s demanding business environments require proficient handling of business processes by implementing tested solutions across organizations. Time consuming processes, lack of resources, and overhead costs involved in managing in-house services have forced organizations to outsource certain processes.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 32%, and Tier 3 – 28%

By Designation: C-level – 35%, D-level – 28%, and Others – 37%

By Region: North America – 40%,Europe– 31%, Asia Pacific– 19%,MEA – 7%, Latin America- 3%

Competitive Landscape of Public safety and security Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Key Player Strategies/Right To Win

3.1 Overview Of Strategies Deployed By Key Public Safety And Security Vendors

4 Revenue Analysis Of Top Market Players

5 Covid-19 Impact: Revenue Analysis

5.1 Covid-19 Impact And Revenue Analysis

6 Historic Revenue Analysis

7 Ranking Of Key Players In The Market, 2020

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Public safety and security market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.