Printing Inks Market by Product, Application, Formulation and Future Analysis

Printing inks refer to a paste or liquid that are used to color surfaces, like cardboards, books and magazines, newspapers, and ceramic tiles, to produce design, text, and images. These inks contain dyes or pigments that are mixed with water, oil, or solvents, which form paste or liquid. Moreover, with the growing environmental consciousness, the printing industry is increasingly adopting eco-friendly inks, such as UV-cured and water-based, as these products enhance the efficiency and decrease the harmful effects of toxic and inorganic materials used in conventional printing inks.

Owing to the multiple applications of printing inks and advantages of environment-friendly inks, their consumption has notably increased in end-use industries such as packaging, publication, printing, and food and beverages. In recent years, the usage of these inks has surged in the packaging industry, especially in India, the U.S., and China, due to their applications in flexible materials, tags and labels, and metal cans. These factors assist the printing inks market to grow by 4.7% during 2017–2023, and its value will increase from $17,537.4 million in 2016 to $23,881.9 million by 2023.

Geographically, North America consumes the highest volume of printing inks, wherein the U.S. is larger contributor to the regional printing inks market. Whereas, Germany, Turkey, and Brazil were the largest consumers in the European, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin American regions, respectively.

GLOBAL PRINTING INKS MARKET

By Product

Lithographic Inks Flexographic Inks Gravure Inks Digital Inks Letterpress Inks Other Printing Inks



By Application

Labels and Packaging Commercial Printing Publication



By Formulation

Water-based Solvent-based Oil-based



By Region