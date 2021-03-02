Presbyopia Treatment Market: Geographical Analysis & Competitive Outlook

Global Presbyopia Treatment Market: Overview

While vision correction treatments for common eye disorders such as myopia and hyperopia mostly bear outstanding results, presbyopia treatment currently available has immense scope of advancement. Presbyopia treatments although available, the results have not been compelling. This leaves immense scope for the development of presbyopia treatment market.

The global presbyopia treatment market is segmented on the basis of type of treatment, end-user, and region. Based on the type of treatment, the presbyopia treatment is segmented into spectacle lenses, combination of contact & spectacle lenses, contact lenses, refractive surgery, drugs, and others.

The report provides a brilliant assessment of the global presbyopia treatment market over the forecast period. The report delves into demand drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are key to provide a comprehensive analysis of the presbyopia treatment market. Using industry-centric analytical tools and proven research methodologies, analysts provide overall growth projections and market share of key segments in the presbyopia treatment market.

Global Presbyopia Treatment Market: Key Trends

First and foremost, the vast scope of advancement of current line of treatments for presbyopia is driving the presbyopia treatment market. While, currently, there are several treatments available for presbyopia, none of them give satisfactory results. For example, a few approaches are available for treatment of presbyopia 2 D, however, none of them give same results.

Presbyopia is a condition mostly associated with older individuals. Individuals above the age of 65 years, who usually have common eye disorders such as myopia and hyperopia experience further loss in quality of life if they suffer from presbyopia. The expanding geriatric population worldwide who are susceptible to eye disorders is serving to boost the presbyopia treatment market.

In developed countries such as the U.S., presbyopia is increasingly observed in individuals between 42 and 44 years. Excessive use of handheld devices and exposure to radiation are some factors associated with the cause of presbyopia in this age group. Individuals in the 42-44 years age group are usually at the acme of their careers, and thus require reliable treatment for presbyopia. This provides immense opportunities for the development of presbyopia treatment market.

Global Presbyopia Treatment Market: Geographical Analysis

The global presbyopia treatment market is divided into five key regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, in 2017, North America stood as the leading region for presbyopia treatment. Factors such as expanding geriatric population susceptible to eye disorders, and widespread availability of eye disorder correction treatments makes North America an attractive region.

Going ahead, North America is anticipated to stay on its dominant position over the forecast period in the global presbyopia treatment market. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, number of presbyopic patients is likely to increase from 112 million to 123 million between 2006 and 2020.

Global Presbyopia Treatment Market: Competitive Outlook

Key companies operating in the global presbyopia treatment market include Novartis AG, ORASIS Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bausch + Lomb Incorporated, Nidek Co. Ltd., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Allergan plc, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Carl Zeiss Inc., and Lasersight Technologies Inc.

