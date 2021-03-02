Power Rental Market by Fuel Type, Application, Power Rating and Future Analysis

The power rental market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The market stood at $9,167.6 million in 2017 and it is projected to reach $16,855.5 million by 2023.

The end-user segment of the power rental market is categorized into oil and gas, utilities, construction, industrial, mining, and events. Amongst these, the utilities category held the largest market share in 2017 and it is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the renting of power equipment by utility companies for redevelopment or conversion process. With the depleting network of thermal power plants in the world, the adoption of rented power is expected to spur in coming years.

Keeping up with the trend, the MEA power rental market is also expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, globally. This can be attributed to the soaring electricity demand from end-use industries in the region, on account of a rising number of events, utility services, and construction activities. Moreover, the market is gaining momentum in the region, due to the rapid infrastructure development and urbanization in countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E.

GLOBAL POWER RENTAL MARKET

By Fuel Type

Diesel Generators Gas Generators Others (include Gasoline, Hydrogen, and Solar Generators)



By Application

Prime Power Standby Power Continuous Power



By End User

Utilities, Oil & Gas Industrial Construction Events Mining



By Power Rating