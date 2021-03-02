Plastic Welding Equipment Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, and Forecast 2020-2027

The rapid growth in plastic industry is a primary factor to drive the plastic welding equipment market growth. Furthermore, rapid industrialization around the world is projected to boost the market. Moreover, the manufacturers are focusing to enhance the welding product to avail at low cost and with more durability. PET, PVC, PP, and other plastic materials are used in various application such as automotive, electronics and electrical products, at place of conventional material is expected to propel the market over the forecast period. However, increasing pollution and government stringent regulations are some factor to restrain the market growth.

The report titled “Plastic Welding Equipment Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Plastic Welding Equipment industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Plastic Welding Equipment market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Plastic Welding Equipment Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The global plastic welding equipment market is segmented into welding method, and geography. On the basis of welding method, the market is further segmented into electric socket, ultrasonic, hot gas, hot plate, laser, and others. The laser segment holds a major share of the market by revenue. The segment growth is attributed to its enhanced technology in plastic welding field and is more reliable as compared to other. In contrast, ultrasonic and hot plate is expected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

The Plastic Welding Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Equipment Type, 2018–2027 ($ Million)

Electric Socket

Ultrasonic

Hot Gas

Hot Plate

Spin

Extrusion

High Frequency

Laser

Injection

Others

By Geography, 2018-2027 ($ Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key companies:

Dukane Corporation

Herrmann Ultrasonics, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Leister Technologies AG

DRADER Manufacturing Industries Ltd.

RITMO S.p.A.

CEMAS Elettra S.r.l.

Imeco Machine Pvt. Ltd.

3Axis Development, Inc.

Wegener Welding

Seelye Acquisitions, Inc.

Bielomatik Leuze Gmbh + Co. KG

Key Questions Answered by Plastic Welding Equipment Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

