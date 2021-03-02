Plastic Ampoules Market Growth Outlook Beyond 2020

Transparency Market Research provides key insights on the plastic ampoules market in the report, titled “Global Plastic Ampoules Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2027.” In terms of value, the global plastic ampoules market is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2027, owing to various factors. In this report, TMR delivers detailed insights. The report includes a market research study on the global plastic ampoules market, which includes trend analysis and market assessment of manufacturing processes such as blow moulding and injection moulding.

Plastic ampoules are majorly preferred for the packaging of pharmaceutical liquids and chemicals. Low cost and highly secured packaging solutions offered by plastic ampoules have attracted the producers of spa, dental, cosmetics, and veterinary products as well. Many companies are gradually adopting plastic ampoules packaging for their products due to the rise in demand for unit dose parenteral packaging. The thin top of the plastic ampoules is melted with a flame to provide hermetic seal and can be opened by snapping off the neck. By manufacturing process, the plastic ampoules market is segmented as injection moulding and blow moulding. Blow moulding manufacturing process accounts for the highest share and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

No more than two decades ago, countries such as China and India lagged in medical infrastructure. Low penetration of healthcare services and poor delivery infrastructure in these countries have attracted several investments aimed at improving this infrastructure. Due to this, the Chinese government has heavily invested in the construction of hospitals, clinics, and centers. Similarly, India has schemes in place, which are aimed at investing on upgradation of existing hospitals and construction of new ones, with modern pharmaceutical packaging and facilities. The same has led to an increasing demand for safe and efficient packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical products in the country.

Moreover, the plastic ampoules manufacturers in the emerging economies are in a tight race with the plastic ampoules manufacturers in the developed regions, and are anticipated to witness significant expansion in the pharmaceutical packaging market, with a healthy CAGR. The demand for plastic ampoules is expected to increase in the emerging countries such as India, China, and Korea due to the popularity of unit dose parenteral packaging and the secure seal provided by plastic ampoules. Plastic ampoules and vials are expected to gain traction among all pharmaceutical packaging segments. The Europe plastic ampoules market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. There has been high demand for unit dose packaging due to its high functionality and safer handling.

Plastic ampoules ensure delivery of precise doses. This particularly helps patients who tend to prefer self administration and lack any formal medical training. Unlike glass ampoules, plastic ampoules are relatively less expensive to manufacture. Additionally, health care workers benefit from plastic ampoules that offer accurate and pre-measured doses. They also benefit by the reduced dosing and medication errors, as well as decreased microbial contamination risk of the plastic ampoules. Plastic ampoules can be stored and transported easily, which can be attributed to their manufacturing and formulation. Crack resistance nature of plastic ampoules ensures safe and spill-proof transit of medicines.