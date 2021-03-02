Password Management Market 2021 Future Scope, Opportunities With Strategic Growth and Top Players are | LogMeIn Inc, 1Password (AgileBits Inc.), Dashlane Inc., Keeper Security Inc., Avatier Corporation

The Password Management Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Password Management market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Password Management market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Password Management market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Password Management industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Password Management Market was valued at USD 1,246.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,071 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.87% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Password Management Market: LogMeIn Inc, 1Password (AgileBits Inc.), Dashlane Inc., Keeper Security Inc., Avatier Corporation, Core Security Technologies, Fastpass Corp., Hitachi ID Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cyberark Software Ltd, Trend Micro Inc., EmpowerID, Ivanti Software Inc., Intuitive Security Systems Pty Ltd, Steganos Software GmbH, AceBIT GmbH, Siber Systems (Roboform), Centrify Corporation, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd, and others.

Key Market Trends

Mobile Device Password Protection to Dominate the Market

– Mobile devices are capable of supporting business applications that are critical to each organization and laptops play a vital role in providing mobility to the user. In addition to numerous benefits, they also extend the workforce’s capabilities beyond the office. True to its name, mobile devices enable the performance of business tasks remotely, as they offer mobility. Thus, mobile devices have made it convenient to work remotely.

– The increasing applications of mobile devices have driven the need for password management, as it can be integrated into mobile devices to be certain about the access to corporate data and password policy guidelines. This also provides organizations with a level of visibility and control over mobile apps.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– In the Asia-Pacific region, countries like China, India, Japan are driving the region’s growth. The increasing cyber-attacks have propelled China to strengthen its defensive capabilities. This is expected to boost the adoption of security solutions, such as password management, to prevent unauthorized access. According to China’s National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team (CNCERT), in 2018, 14,000 servers in the United States infected by a Trojan virus or botnet controlled 3.34 million host computers in China, thereby representing a nearly 90.8% increase in attacks on a year-over-year basis.

– Cyber security is rapidly gaining interest from the Japanese government and enterprises. Increased cyber-attacks on Japanese organizations, especially identity thefts, are prompting the government to establish new legislation, strategies, and facilities. The enterprises in the country have been among the early adopters of ERP systems and enterprise-level digitization. This is driving the adoption of security systems.

Recent developments in the market are –

– June 2020 – Centrify Corporation announced the integration of its Privileged Access Service with ServiceNows Management, Instrumentation, and Discovery (MID) Server. Centrifys MID Server plugin enables IT Operations Management (ITOM) capabilities like ServiceNow Discovery, Orchestration, leveraging Centrify Privileged Access Service as the centralized source of truth for credentials. Centrify integration with ServiceNow will help to avoid hard-coded passwords for stronger security and reduced administrative overhead.

– April 2020 – FastpassCorp announced a new product with the name – FastPass Identity Verification Client or IVC. IVC is an extension and replacement of the previously mentioned FPR. IVC solves a significant security issue for companies and organizations working with a help desk. With IVC, the company delivers an intelligent workflow that determines how each employee’s identity can be verified before a new password is issued. With the data available to IVC, the level of security will be significantly improved.

– March 2020 – Keeper Partnered with LogRhythm to Offer Integrated Password Security & Enterprise Security Monitoring. The partnership enables businesses to seamlessly integrate Keepers extensive password-related event data into LogRhythms NextGen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform for threat monitoring.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Password Management Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

