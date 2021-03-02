Parkinson’s Disease Market: Know about Impact of Covid-19 by Top Companies like – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, GlaxoSmithKline, Acorda Therapeutics, Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Global Parkinson’s Disease Market 2021 offers detailed research and in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Parkinson’s Disease market. The report comprises of an all-inclusive account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Parkinson’s Disease market and details major players in the market to ensure maximum productivity and efficiency. The report has a detailed forecast of the aforementioned aspects over the forecast period. This market report will also surely help in the journey to achieve the business growth and success. The global Parkinson’s Disease market also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin.

Global parkinson’s disease market is rising gradually to an estimated value of USD 9.7 Billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 12.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Top Companies in the Global Parkinson’s Disease Market:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Imugene Limited

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Drug-induced parkinsonism

Vascular parkinsonism

Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NSA)

Corticobasal degeneration (CBD)

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP)

Multiple system atrophy (MSA)

Idiopathic Parkinson’s

Others

By Mechanism of Cation type

Dopamine agonists

Monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitors

Catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors

Adenosine A2 receptor antagonist

By Drug Type

Amantadine

Safinamide

Brivaracetam

Pimavanserin

Carbidopa and levodopa

Rivastigmine tartrate

Rotigotine

Ferampanel

Apomorphine hydrochloride

Pramipexole

Others

Parkinson’s Disease Market report provides depth analysis of the market impact and new opportunities created by the COVID19/CORONA Virus pandemic. Report covers Parkinson’s Disease Market report is helpful for strategists, marketers and senior management, And Key Players in Parkinson’s Disease Industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses. Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2.

Parkinson’s disease is chronic and progressive neurodegenerative disorders that affects dopamine producing neurons in central nervous system. Parkinson’s disease tends to develops in brain over many years. The patient with Parkinson’s disease experience tremor, slow movement, rigid muscle, impaired posture and balance, loss of automatic movements, slurry speech and others.

According to the Clinical Practice Research Data link summary report 2018, it is identified that there were 145,519 prevalence cases of patient with age 20 and above with Parkinson’s disease in UK seen in the year 2018. The estimation incidence cases were 18,461 in patient aged above 45 or over. This significant rise in patient number acts as a driver for the growth of Parkinson’s disease Market.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of parkinson’s disease worldwide

Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the parkinson’s disease

The launch of new products and research collaboration are the prime strategies to reinforce the market position

Growing in aging population as it affect most commonly in geriatric population

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving parkinson’s disease drug therapeutics market

Market Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about parkinson’s disease treatment

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Parkinson’s Disease Market:

1: Market Overview

2: Manufacturers Profiles

3: Global Parkinson’s Disease Sales, Overall Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Analysis by Various Regions

5: North America Parkinson’s Disease by Countries

6: Europe Parkinson’s Disease by Countries

7: Asia-Pacific Parkinson’s Disease by Countries

8: South America Parkinson’s Disease by Countries

9: Middle East and Africa’s Parkinson’s Disease by Countries

10: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Segment by Types

11: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Segment by Applications

12: Market Forecast

13: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14: Research Findings and Conclusion

15: Appendix

Competitive Landscape and Parkinson’s Disease Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global parkinson’s disease market are, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC , Imugene Limited, Immutep, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc and few among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc received FDA approval for Osmolex ER (amantadine hydrochloride) which is an extended release tablet indicated for the treatment of parkinson’s disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients

In August 2017, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA approval Gocovri (amantadine) extended release tablet for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications

Parkinson’s Disease Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Some Key Questions answered in this Report are:

What is the market scope in the global Competitive landscape?

What are the threats that the clients need to tackle to grow in the Parkinson’s Disease Market?

What is the market share by revenue, sales, size in particular geographical regions?

Which significant industry names in the market are dominating?

What segment of the market has most growths, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures?

What are several strategic business methodologies and helps to make informed business decisions?

What is systematic data review and meta-analysis of the market based on global manufacturers and regions?

How to classify hidden opportunities of the market with a worldwide rising CAGR forecast till 2027?

What are the key problems, product developments, and solutions to influence the progress threat?

Finally, Parkinson’s Disease Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation. Thus, the business report is a great solution for businesses if they want to stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly moving business environment.

