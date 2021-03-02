Over-The-Top Services Market Research 2020 Report | Growth Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Over-The-Top Services Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Over-The-Top Services industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Over-The-Top Services Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global over-the-top services market is projecting rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 17.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rise in wide availability of broadband infrastructure, and growing personalization of technology.

Market Definition: Global Over-the-top Services Market

Over the top services refers to the film and television content provided through internet services at a high speed rather than satellite or cable connection. Over the top services can be accessed on television, smart phones and smart televisions. Companies including Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix are in the business of over the top. The market is renowned due to the interest shown by youth for web series and collection of older videos.

Market Drivers:

Rise in wide availability of broadband infrastructure and services

Growing personalization of technology such as use of optical fiber for Wi-Fi

Easy availability of application of OTT services in the mobile devices

Acceptance of Device-Based Computing has driven the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness about the benefits of over the top (OTT) acts as a restraint for the market growth

Complexity in server-based computing is hampering the market growth

Limited demand in developing countries due to poor internet coverage and low income also restricts the market growth

Segmentation: Global Over-the-top Services Market

By Content Type

Voice Over IP

Text

Image

Video

By Platform

Smart Devices

Laptops

Desktops

Tablets

Set Top Box

Gaming Consoles

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

By User Type

Small Office Home Office

Small Enterprises Medium Enterprises (SME)

Large Enterprises

By Service Type

Consulting

Installation

Maintenance

Training

Support

Managed Services

By Revenue Model

Subscription

Rental

Procurement

Advertisement

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Media and Entertainment Filmed Entertainment Global Digital Marketing

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Education

Government

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In January 2016, IBM acquired the Ustream which is a live streaming platform. The deal settled in USD 130 million, enabling IBM to expand its product offering to include video on-demand content for various customers. The easily availability of live stream videos will boost their market presence

In October 2015, Cisco announced to acquire 1 Mainstream which plays an important role in OTT PayTV and media industry. After the acquisition of 1 Mainstream, Cisco would accelerate their own TV services and deliver latest services. With this acquisition, Cisco would be able to deliver outstanding television experiences to any device including Apple TV to Microsoft Xbox and would enhance the market by using cloud-based technologies

Competitive Analysis

Global Over-the-top services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Over-the-top services market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working global Over-the-top services market are Amazon Inc., Apple, Inc., Rakuten, Inc., Evernote Corporation, Dropbox, Inc., Hulu, LLC, Skype, Google, Inc., Netflix, Inc., LinkedIn Corp., Twitter Inc., Facebook, Inc., Yahoo Inc., Nimbuzz, Microsoft Corporation, Limelight Networks, Inc., Akamai Technologies, IBM Corporation, Roku Inc., Brightcove Inc., Kaltura Inc., ActiveVideo, HBO NOW, WhatsApp Inc, Viber Media S.a.r.l and Others

The Over-The-Top Services market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Over-The-Top Services market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Over-The-Top Services market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Over-The-Top Services market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Over-The-Top Services. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

