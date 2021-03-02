Open Banking Market to Boom USD 52042.13 Million by 2027 | Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland Group, Wells Fargo, Nationwide Building Society, Capital One Citigroup

Open Banking Market is valued at USD 11287.88 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 52042.13 Million by 2027 with the CAGR of 24.40% over the forecast period.

Global Open Banking Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027- Factors such as increasing number of people using new wave apps and services, rising customer engagement and attending banking customers need and rise in advantages of an open banking platform are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Scope of Global Open Banking Market:

The open banking is nothing but the practice of sharing financial information electronically, very securely and under the conditions that approved by customers. The third-party financial service with this open banking providers have open access to consumer banking, transaction and other financial data from banks and non-banks financial institutions. This access is with the use of application programming interfaces (APIs). It will allow the networking of accounts and data across institutions for use by consumers, third-party service providers and financial institutions. It is becoming a major source of innovation that poised to reshape the banking industry. These third-party providers APIs can use the customer’s shared data and data about the customer’s financial counterparties.

Global Open Banking Market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region & country level. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premises and hybrid. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into banks, fintechs, retailers and financial institutions.

The regions covered in this Open Banking Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Open Banking is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Open Banking:

Globally Manufacturers such as Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland Group, Wells Fargo, Nationwide Building Society, Capital One Citigroup, Banco Santander, Lloyds Banking Group, DBS Bank, BBVA, HSBC Bank plc and many others are contributing in the market growth.

Global Open Banking Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Cloud

On-premises

Hybrid

By Application:

Banks

Fintechs

Retailers

Financial Institutions

