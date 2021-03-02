Online Grocery Market Potential Growth Accelerating a CAGR of 25.02% to Reach US$663.33 billion in 2024

Global Online Grocery Market: Insights & Forecast with Impact Of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

The Online Grocery market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global online grocery market is estimated to reach US$663.33 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.02% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as increasing per capita disposable income, rising number of smartphone users, adoption of internet based devices, rising penetration among millennial population, growing e-commerce and evolving technology are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by lack of physical experience, lack of trust regarding freshness of products and high delivery charges. A few notable trends include personalizing experience, visual commerce, growth in digital consumerism and increasing inclination towards comfort.

Competitive Landscape

The major players covered are: Walmart, Inc., Tesco Plc, Kroger Co., Ocado Group Plc, Amazon.com Inc. and J Sainsbury Plc

Market segmentation

The global online grocery market is segmented into staples & cooking essentials, breakfast & dairy, fresh produce, snacks & beverages, meat & seafood and others. The global online grocery market is highly dominated by staples & cooking essentials owing to repetitive shopping of staples that include food grains, flours and essentials.

The global online grocery market is expected to grow in future due to increasing penetration of internet services, rising awareness among consumers and inclination towards comfort. In terms of geographical areas, China is the major contributor to the global online grocery market supported by improvement in internet infrastructure and advancement in logistic network.

Key Target Audience

Online Grocery Vendors

Grocery Retailers

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Online Grocery market in important countries (regions), including: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

NOTE: This study specially analyses the impact assessment to the Market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Top companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

