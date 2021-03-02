Online Gambling Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities 2027 | Betsson AB, 888 Holdings PLC, The Stars Group Inc., The Kindered Group, GVC HoldingsKey Players:

“Online Gambling Market in terms of revenue was worth of USD 45837.26 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 77420.56 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.91% from 2019 to 2026″

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1426

Scope of Online Gambling Market:

The online gambling market is expected to grow at significant growth rate due to number of driving factors. The study provides a crucial view of online gambling market by segmenting the market based on type, end-user, and region. Based upon type, online gambling market is segmented into live casino, slots, bingo, and others. Based upon end-user, online gambling market is segmented into mobile, desktop and others. The regions covered in global online gambling market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global online gambling market is sub divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa and etc.

Increasing adoption of smartphones, surge in internet penetration and availability of cost-effective mobile applications for betting are some key impacting factors contributing to online gambling market growth within the forecast period. According to Internet Innovation Alliance report; In 2016, a total of 1.5 billion smartphones were sold worldwide and it is estimated that the U.S. will have a 72.7 percent smartphone penetration rate by 2021. According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), approximately 2,800 sites are active online and offer activities with bingo, poker, and lottery in 2018. Moreover, easy availability of electronic gambling devices (EGDs), technological advancements and presence of leading gaming providers will provide significant openings in the global online gambling market during the forecast period. For instance; a Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) uses advancing technology and can also be customized to electronic slot machines, video slot machines, spinning reel slot machines and electronic poker games.

Recently, the ongoing COVID19 has also augmented the demand for online gambling globally. Moreover, increasing digitalization coupled with secure digital payment options and rising research and development in technology by organizations around the world are also supplementing the market growth. For example; Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is an iGaming company based in Saint Julian’s, Malta, Europe. It offers cloud-based product and platform services and performance marketing to its B2B partners. In June 2020, Gaming Innovation Group announced partnership with GS Technologies Limited for the provision of GiG’s platform and front-end development to a new casino brand with its license from the Maltese Gaming Authority.

The type segment of the online gambling market is dominated by Betting with the largest share of 54.23% in 2019. The platform segment of the online gambling market report is dominated by desktop segment by capturing the largest market of 45.76% in year 2019.

Key Players for Online Gambling :

Betsson AB, 888 Holdings PLC, The Stars Group Inc., The Kindered Group, GVC Holdings, William Hill PLC, Bet365, LeoVegas AB, Flutter Entertainment PLC, Cherry Spelglädje AB

Global Online Gambling Market Segmentation :–

By Game Type:

Sports Betting Football Horse Racing E-sports Other

Casino Live Casino Baccarat Blackjack Poker Slots Others

Lottery

Bingo

By End User:

Desktop

Mobile

Continued……

Get Full Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/online-gambling-market-trends