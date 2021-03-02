Oilfield Chemicals Market Is Expected To Register A Substantial CAGR Of 6.39% In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2026 | Leading Key Players- Akzo Nobel N.V.; Albemarle Corporation; Zirax Limited

Global oilfield chemicals market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.39% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the reduction in operations of oilfield drilling and oil extractions with the usage of these chemicals.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

The market is predicted to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing consumer awareness about the benefits of Oilfield Chemicals. The increase in disposable income across the key geographies has also impacted the market positively. Moreover, factors like urbanization, high population growth, and a growing middle-class population with higher disposable income are also forecasted to drive market growth.

According to the research report, one of the key challenges that might hinder the market growth is the presence of counter fit products. The market is witnessing the entry of a surging number of alternative products that use inferior ingredients.

Oilfield Chemicals Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Oilfield Chemicals Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Oilfield Chemicals manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels: Akzo Nobel N.V.; Albemarle Corporation; Zirax Limited; BASF SE; Kemira; Solvay; Ashland; Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC; CES Energy Solutions Corp.; Clariant; Chevron Phillips Chemical Company; Flotek Industries, Inc.; Halliburton; Huntsman International LLC; Innospec Oilfield Services; Ecolab; Schlumberger Limited; Scomi Group Bhd; Dow; Stepan Company; Diamoco Group; EMEC; Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Ltd.; Chemiphase Ltd; Jiaxing Midas Oilfield Chemical Mfg Co., Ltd; Imperial Oilfield Chemicals Private Limited and AES Drilling Fluids.

