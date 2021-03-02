Oil and Gas Automation Market Global Outlook 2021- ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation

The Global Oil & Gas Automation Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Oil & Gas Automation Market was valued at USD 17.05 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 24.9 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 6.47% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Key Players:

ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Eaton Corporation, Dassault Systèmes SE, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Johnson Controls Inc and others.

Competitive Landscape

– March 2020 – Emerson and Quantum Reservoir Impact announced a partnership to develop and market next-generation applications for artificial intelligence-based analytics and decision-making tools designed for oil and gas exploration and production.

– February 2019 – Emerson launched a new campaign named We See global to showcase breakthrough innovation and positive opportunities for the company to improve the productivity and performance of its customers worldwide. The new campaign focuses on the challenges it solved in oil and gas, power, food safety, environmentally friendly refrigerants, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Key Market Trends

Distributed Control Systems to Have Significant Share

– Distributed Control Systems (DCS) is integrated as a control architecture comprising a supervisory level of control overseeing multiple, integrated sub-systems that are responsible for managing the details of a localized process. The significant usage of DCS is to control industrial processes such as oil and gas refineries, oil production, etc.

– Some of the major drivers of DCS include increased use of renewable and nuclear energy for power generation and adoption of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) for real-time decision making.

– DCS is also flexible enough to integrate various hardware solutions to provide a comprehensive solution. DCS also has the capability to incorporate traditional SIMATIC ET 200 distributed I/O stations as well as use modern smart devices with the Internet Of Things (IoT) technology.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Oil & Gas Automation market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Oil & Gas Automation market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the Oil & Gas Automation market.

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Oil & Gas Automation market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Oil & Gas Automation market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Oil & Gas Automation market.

Finally, the Oil & Gas Automation Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

