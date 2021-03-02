Nurse Call Systems Market Dynamic Business Environment during 2021 – 2027 with Hill Rom Services Inc., Intercall Systems, Schrack Seconet AG, Critical Alert Systems, Rauland

Nurse Call Systems Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The nurse call systems market was valued at US$ 1,342.70 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,243.34 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Nurse call systems are configured to alert nurses in the event of a medical emergency or a need for treatment. These systems are configured as a single mode of contact between nurses and patients, where the patient presses a button that activates a call light and produces a sound at the nurse’s desk. These systems are also used to monitor a patient, particularly in an old age center or assisted living center, to give an indication of an event—probable in case of ambulatory services.

Nurse Call Systems Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Ascom Holding AG

Siemens

Honeywell International Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare

Austco Healthcare Limited

Hill Rom Services Inc.

Intercall Systems

Schrack Seconet AG

Critical Alert Systems

Rauland

Nurse Call Systems – Market Segmentation

By Equipment

Integrated Communication Systems

Button Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

By Technology

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

By Application

Emergency Medical Alarms

Wanderer Control

Workflow Support

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Centers

Clinics

Others

Growing need for remote treatment and increasing influx of COVID-19 have resulted in rise in healthcare infrastructure and need for improved communication systems. As a result, this market is projected to see substantial growth and sustained adoption during the pandemic. Owing to an increase in cases of COVID-19, governments of developing countries are taking various steps to address the needs of nurses and staff during the pandemic.

The scope of the nurse call systems market includes equipment, technology, application, end user, and geography. The nurse call systems market is analyzed based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the nurse call systems market emphasizing on various parameters, such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Nurse Call Systems Market Landscape Nurse Call Systems Market – Key Market Dynamics Nurse Call Systems Market – Global Market Analysis Nurse Call Systems Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Nurse Call Systems Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Nurse Call Systems Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Nurse Call Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Nurse Call Systems Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

