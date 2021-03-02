North America Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021 Outlook – Catalent Inc., Recipharm AB, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon Inc.)

The North America Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the industry as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The North America Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 45.13 billion is expected to reach USD 62.04 billion at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period from 2021 – 2026.

North America Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Catalent Inc., Recipharm AB, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon Inc.), Boehringer Ingelheim Group, Pfizer CentreSource (Pfizer Inc.), Aenova Group, AbbVie, Inc., Baxter Biopharma Solutions (Baxter International Inc.), Lonza Group AG, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Catalent, Inc. announced a partnership to support the expected manufacture of Arcturus’ COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate (LUNAR-COV19), intended to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The production of LUNAR-COV19 at Catalent’s state-of-the-art drug substance biomanufacturing facility in Madison, Wisconsin, will support human clinical studies and, if successful, commercialization of the vaccine.

– May 2020 – AbbVie announced that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had accepted the proposed consent order in connection with AbbVie’s pending acquisition of Allergan. The acceptance by the FTC satisfies all required antitrust clearances needed to be obtained for the acquisition of Allergan by AbbVie.

Key Market Trends:

Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development and Manufacturing is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reported that with 4,361,867 cases, the United States ranked first in the total number of cosmetic procedures, in 2018. As of 2019, of those surveyed by the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS), 70% were somewhat to extremely bothered by the lines and wrinkles around the eyes and led them to cosmetic procedures. The ASDS also stated that the demand for cosmetic surgery products is expected to rise in the United States, with injectables as the most significant and fastest-growing segment in the market.

– The US FDA later approved the use of injectable dermal fillers based on the review of data collected from controlled clinical studies that evaluated the safe and effective use of wrinkle fillers when injected into particular areas of facial tissue. Additionally, botox injections have increased in the country over the years. Moreover, according to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry’s Cosmetic Dentistry State of the Industry Survey, there was an increase in the number of patients seeking cosmetic dentistry and a rise in the average production per cosmetic patient per visit. This has also driven the demand for facial dentistry in the country.

United States is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The United States health spending is expected to have a 0.8% faster growth than the gross domestic product (GDP) per year over the 2018-27 period. The health share of GDP would rise from 17.9% in 2017 to 19.4% by 2027, as per estimates from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The stricter regulation in the country ensures superior quality of the manufacturing and the end-product that is being adhered to by the CMOs. For instance, manufacturing autologous or allogeneic therapies is complex, and the manufacturing facilities are required to attain a GMP accreditation.

– In February 2020, Alchem Laboratories Corporation, a contract manufacturing organization based in Alachua, Florida, focused on custom synthesis, announced an expansion of its screening and clinical trial manufacturing capabilities.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

