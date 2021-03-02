North America Human Resource Management Software Market Set to Expand by 2019-2027 Focusing on Key Players Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Paycom Software, SAP SE

North America human resource management software market is expected to grow from US$ 6.04 Bn in 2018 to US$ 9.64 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.4% from the year 2018 to 2027.

Human resource management is a broad term that consists of all the activities executed to achieve business goals, including boosting sales, building business relationships, client support, business operations, training, etc. The human resource management software market is a highly fragmented and competitive one. As major companies in this market continue to strengthen their positions by enhancing product portfolio, diversifying client base, and exploring new applications of their offerings, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well as the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Major human resource management software companies are based in North America, mainly in the US.

The North America Human Resource Management Software Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Currently, the US is dominating the human resource management software market in terms of adoption, which in turn boost the demand for the social resource management software market. The US is a technologically developed country; hence, the adoption of advanced technologies is high across various sectors of the country. The US has the presence of a diverse range of industries and is the world’s leading high-tech innovators, which further drives the adoption of human resource management software in the country. Being a technologically advanced country, the US attracts a large number of companies from different sectors to set up their headquarters in the country. Moreover, the US government is focusing strongly on increasing labor productivity as well as efficiency with the help of HRM solutions for attendance, payroll, time, and talent management activities in the organizations which further boost the human resource management software market in the country.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Human Resource Management Software Market in the market.

NORTH AMERICA HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Human Resource Management Software Market – By Component

Solution Core HR Recruiting and Talent Management Workforce Planning and Analytics Others

Services Professional Services Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance Training and Consulting Managed Services



North America Human Resource Management Software Market – By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

North America Human Resource Management Software Market – By End-User

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Government

Educational Institutes

Others

North America Human Resource Management Software Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America Human resource management software Companies Mentioned

Accenture PLC

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

IBM Corporation

Kronos Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Paycom Software, Inc.

SAP SE

Ultimate Software Group Inc.

Workday, Inc.

