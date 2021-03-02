North America Employee Monitoring Solution Market Future Prospects and Opportunity Assessment Upto 2027

North America employee monitoring solution market is expected to grow from US$ 150.13 Mn in 2018 to US$ 242.0 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.6% from the year 2018 to 2027.

Employee monitoring solutions are also used as a surveillance tool by organizations to track- employee email, phone activity, browsing history, and time spent on social media, overall internet activity, and remote device access. Companies related to BFSI, IT, and telecom, the Government sector are more exposed to the risk of insider attacks as they handle sensitive data such as trade secrets, IP, customer and employee data, and more. The financial services industry has the highest exposure to a cyber-breach and insider misuse, followed by the consumer, retail and wholesale, consumer, retail and wholesale, and power and utilities. Thus organizations adopt employee monitoring solutions to gain early signs of insider threats and avoid the data leaks.

The North America Employee Monitoring Solution Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Currently, the US is dominating the employee monitoring solution market in terms of adoption, which in turn boost the demand for employee monitoring solution market. The US is a technologically developed country; hence, the adoption of advanced technology is high across various sectors of the country. The country has the presence of diverse industries and is one of the world’s leading high-technology innovators, which further drives the adoption of employee monitoring solutions in the country. Being a technologically advanced country, the US attracts a large number of companies from different sectors to set up their headquarters in the country. The presence of a large number of well-established market players related to various industries is also a significant factor that is driving the growth of employee monitoring solutions in the country.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Employee Monitoring Solution Market in the market.

NORTH AMERICA EMPLOYEE MONITORING SOLUTION MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Employee Monitoring Solution Market by Offering

Solution

Service

North America Employee monitoring solution Market by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

North America Employee monitoring solution Market by Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

North America Employee monitoring solution Market by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America Employee monitoring solution Companies Mentioned

Awareness Technologies Inc.

Birch Grove Software, Inc.,

EfficientLab, LLC

Ekran Systems, Inc.

iMonitor Software

Netsoft Holdings, LLC

SentryPC

StaffCop

Teramind, Inc.

Veriato

