Navigation System Market 2021 Value with Status and Global Analysis – Garmin Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Collins Aerospace Inc., Safran Electronics & Defense Inc

The Navigation System Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the industry as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The navigation system market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Navigation System market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Garmin Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Collins Aerospace Inc., Safran Electronics & Defense Inc., KVH Industries Inc., Raytheon Company Ltd, SBG Systems SAS, Advanced Navigation Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd, Lord Sensing Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– In February 2020 – L3Harris Technologies, which is collaboratively working with US Air Force for its experimental navigation satellite, announced for passing the preliminary design review, and the satellite is planned to be launched in 2022.

– In February 2020 – Aeron, which is an aerospace and defense technology provider based in India, developed an advanced navigation system for combat aircraft. The system is based on high accuracy fiber-optic Gyro inertial navigation system. The company mentioned that advanced technology reduced the cost of existing imported technology with enhanced repair and maintenance for the entire life cycle.

– In January 2020 – Honeywell and Lockheed Martin announced a partnership for developing and production of NASA’s Orion spacecraft fleet for the upcoming Artemis missions. With this collaboration, Honeywell has mentioned for providing support for the development and production of essential guidance and navigation systems, command data handling, and display and control products.

Key Market Trends:

Applications in Defense is Boosting the Market Growth

– One of the significant applications of navigation systems is the defense industry. Navigation systems provide users with the ability to detect, locate, and characterize interference sources. Military forces use satellite navigation for ground navigation, aerial monitoring, and maritime navigation.

– Navigation helps military missions obtain an accurate positioning of their units, the enemy’s forces positions, and the locations of the enemy’s facilities or installations. Accuracy, reliability, and precision in positioning, along with timely measurements, are factors driving the growth of market adoption in the defense sector.

– Many companies are providing a wide range of products to cater to the needs of various end-users. For instance, Safran offers a complete range of inertial navigations systems that equip over 50 types of land platforms throughout the world. The Geonyx, inertial navigation, and pointing system are offering extreme shock resistance. The Geonyx is the most compact, robust, and reliable land inertial navigation and pointing system in the market.

North America Expected to Hold Significant Share

– The North America region holds the majority share in the global navigation system market. The primary reason for North America to be the market leader can be the early adoption of technology in the region and immense investment into advanced navigation systems. Also, increased spending on various automation technologies and building a smart infrastructure all through the region is further expected to boost market growth.

– The increasing penetration of cellular network infrastructure and the integration of technologies for applications, such as Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL), tracking systems, and others, are the key factors driving the market. However, factors such as high cost, lack of awareness towards GNSS technology, and signal connectivity hinders the growth of the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

