Narcotics Scanner Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027

Global narcotics scanner market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the requirement of solutions for the reaction to catastrophe attacks.

Market Definition: Global Narcotics Scanner Market

Narcotics scanners are scanning devices that are used for the detection of any presence of different types of narcotics in objects, packaged products, containers. These scanners employ a wide variety of technologies and are utilized in a wide-variety of applications such as in airports, public areas, transportation stations, various law enforcement applications among others.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in incidences of substance abuse is expected to propel the growth of the market

Various innovations and advancements in technologies with a focus on the detection of different forms of narcotics can also fuel the growth of this market

High levels of investment and expenditure being incurred by the authorities and governments to curb the usage of narcotics while attaining high quality scanning instruments to deploy at various public places acts as a market driver

High volume of drug trafficking being carried out globally is expected to have a positive impact on this market growth

Market Restraint:

Decreasing rate of investment being incurred from the transportation industry for the detection of various substances and elements is the major factor restricting the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Narcotics Scanner Market

By Product

Handheld Scanner

Tabletop Scanner

Walkthrough Scanner

Infrared Scanner

By Application

Airport

Train Station

Military

Cargo

Transportation

Law Enforcement

Defense

Military

Critical Infrastructure Access Control

Others Ports Malls



By Technology

Ion Mobility Spectrum Technology

Contraband Detection Equipment

Videoscope Inspection System

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Spectral Engines Oy announced the launch of portable drug screening device for police patrol cars, giving them the capability of rapid narcotics detection on-site in a cost efficient manner. The scanner provides the results in the users phone. The scanner can be upgraded to detect other uniquely designed drugs

In October 2017, Smiths Detection Group Ltd. announced that their “IONSCAN 600” is the first approved detection system according to the new requirements of TSA’s Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL). The device is a portable detection system which can detect explosives as well as narcotics

Competitive Analysis

Global narcotics scanner market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of narcotics scanner market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global narcotics scanner market are Aventura Technologies, Inc.; TactiScan; FLIR Systems, Inc.; Rapiscan Systems; Smiths Detection Group Ltd.; L3Harris Security & Detection Systems; ARGO-A SECURITY; Bruker; Klipper Enterprises; Chemring Group PLC; MATRIX Security & Surveillance Ltd.; Teknicom Solutions Ltd.; Jamal Jaroudi Group; Autoclear, LLC; DetectaChem; DECISION SCIENCES; Kapri Corp. among others.

The Narcotics Scanner market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Narcotics Scanner market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Narcotics Scanner market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Narcotics Scanner market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Narcotics Scanner. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

