Modular UPS Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – ABB Ltd, Emerson Network Power, Delta Power Solutions, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

The Modular UPS Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the industry as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The modular UPS market was valued at USD 2.27 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.26 billion by 2026 and work at a CAGR of 11.14% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Get a Sample Copy of the Report + All Related Graphs (Covid-19 Update):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591646/modular-ups-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A1

Modular UPS market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including ABB Ltd, Emerson Network Power, Delta Power Solutions, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric, Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– Sep 2018 – The company launched DPA 250 S4 Modular UPS, with its market-leading module efficiency of 97.6%, that offers more than 30% lower power losses, top reliability, zero downtime, and low cost of ownership.

– Feb 2018 – ABB launched a lithium-ion battery system that perfectly suits a comprehensive range of ABB uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions.

Key Market Trends:

Colocation Industry and Cloud Applications to Drive the Growth of Modular UPS Market

– There has been a huge growth in the colocation industry in the past four years due to a severe increase in the number of enterprises that are depending upon several largescale applications that use the resources of multiple clouds.

– Enterprises expect their colocation provider to offer higher layers of service to consolidate their infrastructure and integrate more cloud services as needs arise, which is opening up new opportunities to the modular UPS market.

– The least visible, but most critical parts of modern information technology and communication infrastructure, like data centers, which often require 100% uptime, are the primary drivers of the modular UPS market in the current market scenario.

North America Holds the Largest Share in Modular UPS Market

– North America stands out to be on top of the charts as the most significant region for the modular UPS market.

– The region has a high demand for modular UPS solutions, especially from the IT and telecommunication, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

– The organizations have a large base of operation creating a huge demand for data centers and colocation services, in turn, creating demand for modular UPS solutions.

– Moreover, according to NADC, about two-thirds of the nearly 30 largest data center leases signed in 2016 in North America were signed by hyper-scale cloud service providers.

– With this scenario, coupled with increasing investments of companies, North America is expected to pertain its position as the biggest market for modular UPS solutions over the forecast period.

Browse full report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591646/modular-ups-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A1

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales): Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]