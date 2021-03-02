Micromobility Telematics Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities
P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Micromobility Telematics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The global micromobility telematics market mainly includes sharing of bikes, kick scooters, and scooters/motorcycles. Micromobility sharing offers alternative solutions to traditional shared mobility services for transportation, including ridesharing, carpooling, and carsharing. These help in reducing road congestion, urban pollution, and time consumption in commute. Charges are mainly based on fixed charge and usage-period, such as minutes or hours taken to complete the ride, and can vary depending on the time of the day.).”
Geographically, the micromobility telematics market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Globally, North America is expected to generate significant market share during the forecast period (2020–2030).
Competitive Landscape
Some of the popular telematics solution providers are Conneqtech BV, ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Scalefusion (formerly MobiLock Pro), Vulog SA, INVERS GmbH, Sensefields SL, PBSC Urban Solutions Inc., and Bewegen Technologies.
The report covers country-wise micromobility telematics market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, China, Japan, Australia, India, Brazil, and Mexico.
Based on Vehicle Type
- Bike
- Kick Scooter
- Scooter/Motorcycle
Based on Sharing Type
- Dock-Less
- Station-Based
- Hybrid
Based on System Type
- GPS
- Software
- Network Service
- Locking
- Fleet Optimization
Based on Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Finland
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Austria
- Belgium
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Mexico
This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the Micromobility Telematics Market.
This study covers
- Historical and the present size of the Micromobility Telematics Market.
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings
- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders