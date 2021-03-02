Micromobility Telematics Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Micromobility Telematics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The global micromobility telematics market mainly includes sharing of bikes, kick scooters, and scooters/motorcycles. Micromobility sharing offers alternative solutions to traditional shared mobility services for transportation, including ridesharing, carpooling, and carsharing. These help in reducing road congestion, urban pollution, and time consumption in commute. Charges are mainly based on fixed charge and usage-period, such as minutes or hours taken to complete the ride, and can vary depending on the time of the day.).”

Geographically, the micromobility telematics market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Globally, North America is expected to generate significant market share during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Competitive Landscape

Some of the popular telematics solution providers are Conneqtech BV, ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Scalefusion (formerly MobiLock Pro), Vulog SA, INVERS GmbH, Sensefields SL, PBSC Urban Solutions Inc., and Bewegen Technologies.

The report covers country-wise micromobility telematics market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, China, Japan, Australia, India, Brazil, and Mexico.

Based on Vehicle Type

Bike

Kick Scooter

Scooter/Motorcycle

Based on Sharing Type

Dock-Less

Station-Based

Hybrid

Based on System Type

GPS

Software

Network Service

Locking

Fleet Optimization

Based on Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy Finland Spain Netherlands Austria Belgium

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia

LAMEA Brazil Mexico



This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the Micromobility Telematics Market.

This study covers