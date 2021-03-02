Micro Data Center Market Size Global Industry Analysis, Statistics & Forecasts to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Micro Data Center Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Micro Data Center industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Micro Data Center Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global micro data center market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.97 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of small & medium-sized enterprises globally, as well as the requirement of EDGE-based data centers.

Market Definition: Global Micro Data Center Market

Micro data centers are miniaturized data center solution wherein all of the necessary components of a data center are included in an enclosed container consisting of racks, UPS, PDUs, cooling mechanism, fire suppressive systems and other networking components. These data centers are highly beneficial in areas where the need for reducing the enterprise cost is high, along with the requirement of data storage needs.

Market Drivers:

Cost-effective, portable and unique customer modification features associated with these products is expected to drive the growth of the market

Low cost and other resources required for deployment and maintenance of these servers acts as a market driver

Growth in the requirement for standardized infrastructural requirements in isolated, remote environmental areas can also boost the growth of the market

Significant growth witnessed in various end-use industries resulting in addition of various storage capacity in their existing data centers is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of information and optimal awareness amongst consumers regarding the availability of these products is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the inability of monitoring and management complications in isolated areas is expected to hinder the market growth

Complicated operations and lack of performance in high performance computing applications can also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Micro Data Center Market

By Component

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

On-Board Cooling System

Fire Suppression System

Telecommunications & Storage Systems

Built-In Storage Systems

Solution Power Networking Cooling Rack & Enclosure Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Service Installation & Integration Maintenance & Support Consulting



By Rack Size

Less than 25U

25U-50U

51U-100U

More than 100U

By Application

Mobile Computing

Disaster Recovery

High Density Networks

Remote Office Support

Others

By End-Use Vertical

IT & Telecom

Colocation

Retail

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

Others Education Others



By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, ScaleMatrix announced that their business brand “DDC Cabinet Technology” has acquired Instant Data Centers. This acquisition will increase the overall technologies and capabilities of ScaleMatrix to provide their customers with specialised micro and modular data center infrastructural solutions, especially for EDGE computing. ScaleMatrix is looking at more strategic acquisitions and investments to expand their geographical presence while expanding their overall business operations

In May 2018, Black Box Corporation announced the launch of a portable micro data center designed for mission-critical uses which is quite portable to carry on a commercial airline. Black Box has been a leader of providing specialised solutions for the military & defense industries for information as well as communication technological systems. The launch of “Acuity Micro Data Center” will help to achieve better portability of systems wherein the high efficiency systems is of utmost importance

Competitive Analysis

Global micro data center market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of micro data center market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global micro data center market are Schneider Electric; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Vertiv Group Corp.; IBM Corporation; Eaton; Delta Power Solutions; Canovate; ALTRON; Cannon Technologies Ltd; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Legrand; Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co.,Ltd.; Zellabox; Panduit; Advanced Facilities, Inc; Attom Technology; Sicon Chat Union Electric Co.,Ltd.; STULZ GMBH; Dataracks and Black Box Corporation among others.

The Micro Data Center market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Micro Data Center market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Micro Data Center market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Micro Data Center market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Micro Data Center. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

