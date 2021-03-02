mHealth Market Set for Prosperity in Future
The rising penetration of the internet and the growing usage of smartphones are fueling the digitization of healthcare operations and the development of digital solutions for patient care. In the developing nations, the emergence of affordable 3G and 4G networks is massively boosting the mobile penetration.
Furthermore, as per the 2016 World Bank development indicators, 44 out of every 100 people in the world are internet users. This rapid rise in internet and smartphone usage is pushing up the requirement for mobile healthcare applications. Besides this, the increasing population in several countries and the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases are also propelling the demand for mHealth solutions across the world. These apps help the medical practitioners provide home diagnostic solutions and personalized patient care.
Across the globe, the North American mHealth market was very lucrative in the last few years, as per the findings of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. The surge of this market was because of the high healthcare spending, high incidence of lifestyle associated and chronic diseases, easier accessibility of consumers to connected medical devices, and the presence of a large geriatric population in the regional countries.
