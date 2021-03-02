Mega Data Center Market Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2026 | Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Software Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation

The Mega Data Center Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Mega Data Center market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Mega Data Center market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Mega Data Center market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Mega Data Center industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Mega Data Center Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.85%, over the forecast period of 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Mega Data Center Market: Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Software Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Verizon Wireless, and others.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand from BFSI Sector to Augment Market Growth

– The banking and finance sector is one of the largest generators of data, and the need for a data center to regulate the cost of operations is a primary driver.

– Finance and banking structures use data centers to store customer records, employee management, transactions, electronic banking services, such as remote banking, telebanking, self-inquiry, which need data centers for their functioning.

– Data centers, as infrastructure, are believed to be the future of finance. Many institutions have created private cloud systems to accommodate massive network, storage, and server capacities to support their retail financial centers, ATMs, and active online accounts.

Growing Demand from Asia-Pacific to Drive the Market

– The growing demand for high-density, redundant facilities throughout China is precipitating a shift in the design and development of the country’s data centers. China has 50 internet users per 100 population, indicating scope for lot of development and the connectivity ecosystem is made up of 73 colocation data centers, 52 cloud service providers, and 0 network fabrics.

– However, power, space, and IP transit all cost more in China emphasizing the difficulties in maintaining a data center. Similarly, in India, 9.5% of the GDP is contributed by the digital economy. The digital economy includes USD 25,518 million fixed-line telephone subscriptions and 1,011.054 million mobile telephone subscriptions, indicating a lot of scope for development of data centers.

Some recent developments in the market include:

– January 2019: Leading San Francisco-based private investment firm, GI Partners, continued its focus on technology infrastructure investments, with the purchase of two data centers properties from NTT Data. The properties, located in Plano, Texas and Quincy, Washington, add to GI Partners already extensive portfolio of data center and technology-intensive properties.

– June 2018: AT&T closed the sales of 31 of its colocation data center facilities to Brookfield Infrastructure, which was first announced in June 2018. Under the terms of the deal, AT&T received USD 1.1 billion from Brookfield.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Mega Data Center Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

