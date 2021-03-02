Medium Voltage Fuse Market 2021 : Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends

Medium voltage fuses and high voltage fuses have been used interchangeably to describe fuses operating above 600 V. However, technically speaking, medium voltage fuses are the fuses intended for voltage range between 3600 V to 36000 V. On the other hand, high voltage fuses are intended for voltage above 36000 V. Medium voltage fuses also differ from high voltage fuses as they have tube liners and spring mechanism embedded in them. These fuses come in different limiting types and design but are not intended to provide overload protection.

Rise in demand for electricity and reliable power transmission is expected to be a major driver of the market. The market is also expected to grow from the demand arising from the growing construction and automotive sector. Moreover, the increased expenditure and initiatives on renewable energy resources are also expected to bolster the growth of the global medium voltage fuse market. However, the market is expected to be hindered by the impact of price based competition as local players from developing economies steadily penetrate the mature markets with low cost offerings, and players from developed economies defend their market share by responding with their own offerings with slashed prices to compete with the low cost strategy of smaller players. This increases the risk of stagnation of companies from intense price-based competition in the near future.

The global medium voltage fuse market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into current limiting fuses and expulsion fuses. Based on product type, the market been segmented into Type H, Type K, Type T, Type R, Type E, Overhead Current Limiting Back-up fuse, Overhead Current Limiting Full-range fuse, Oil Submersed Current Limiting Back-up fuse, Oil Submersed Current Limiting Full Range fuse, and Others. Current-limiting fuses operate much faster on high fault currents compared to expulsion fuses, and is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. The fuse is designed to cut off or reduce fault currents when its current-responsive element is melted by current within the specified current-limiting range of the fuse. All these features make current limiting fuses more attractive over the period 2018 – 2026.

In terms of application, the global medium voltage fuse market is segmented into transformers, motor starters/motor circuits, feeder circuits/ feeders, switchgear, capacitors, and others. The transformers segment is divided into power transformers, potential transformers, and distribution/service transformers sub-segments. Based on application, the transformers segment is expected to contribute major share in the global medium voltage fuse market due to the growing world energy needs. Transformers segment is followed by motor starters/motor circuits segment in terms of market share. Feeder circuits/ feeders segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

The global medium voltage fuse market is expected to be driven by the North America region. North America is estimated to contribute major share in the overall medium voltage fuse market with the U.S. providing most of the revenue. The presence of major industry players along withthe adoption of such fuses across many verticals is expected to drive the market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region for the medium voltage fuse market. This growth is from China, Japan, and India, while Southeast Asian countries with their growing motorization and need for energy are also expected to contribute substantially to the region’s growth.

Major players in the medium voltage fuse market include ABB Ltd., Littelfuse, Inc., Bel Fuse, Inc., DF Electric, Eaton Corporation, SIBA GmbH, Fuseco Inc., General Electric, IPD Group Limited, Mersen S.A, Mitsubishi Electric, Fusetek, Pennsylvania Breaker, LLC, and Powell Industries Inc .Other prominent players include Schneider Electric SA, Toshiba Corporation, Denco Fuses, DriescherEisleben, and LSIS Inc.

