Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Research | Competitive Landscape | Regional | Forecast 2025

Medical Ultrasound Probe Industry Overview 2020 Forecast 2025

Ultrasound probe is an essential part of the ultrasonic diagnostic instrument, it can not only transform the electrical signal into ultrasonic signal, but also the ultrasonic signal into electrical signals, with ultrasonic transmission and reception of dual functions.

The global Medical Ultrasound Probe industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, such as GE, Siemens, Philips, SonoSite and Toshiba. At present, GE is the world leader, holding 15.77% sales market share in 2016.

The global consumption of Medical Ultrasound Probe increases from 703.46 K Units in 2012 to 935.66 K Units in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 7.39%. In 2016, the global Medical Ultrasound Probe consumption market is led by North America and North America is the largest region consumption market accounting for about 32.40% of global consumption of Medical Ultrasound Probe.

Medical Ultrasound Probe downstream is wide and recently Medical Ultrasound Probe has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Abdomen, Uterus and others. Globally, the Medical Ultrasound Probe market is mainly driven by growing demand for Abdomen. Abdomen accounts for nearly 58.70% of total downstream consumption of Medical Ultrasound Probe.

Medical Ultrasound Probe can be mainly divided into Linear Type, Convex Type, Phased Array Type and Endocavitary Type which Convex Type captures about 49.12% of Medical Ultrasound Probe market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of Medical Ultrasound Probe.

Key Companies: GE, Philips, Siemens, SonoSite, Toshiba, Samsung Medison, Hitachi, Esaote, Mindray, SIUI, Shenzhen Ruqi, SonoScape, Jiarui

Market by Type: Linear Type, Convex Type, Phased Array Type, Endocavitary Type, Others

Market by Application: Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Abdomen, Uterus, Other

