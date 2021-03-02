Medical Device Testing Market Regional Overview 2021 with Top Keyplayers – SGS, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, etc.

Medical Device Testing Market 2021

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

SGS, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Elements Material Technology, Envigo, Avomeen Analytical Services, Gateway Analytical, Medistri SA, North American Science Associates, Pace Analytical Services, and more…

Medical Device Testing Market: Segmentation

By Service Type

Testing Services

Inspection Services

Certification Services

By Sourcing Type

In-house

Outsourced

By Technology

Active Implant Medical Device

Active Medical Device

Non-Active Medical Device

In-vitro Diagnostic Medical Device

Ophthalmic Medical Device

Orthopedic and Dental Medical Device

Vascular Medical Device



Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Impact of COVID-19 With the surging number of cases for the novel coronavirus pandemic across the globe, governments are scrambling to contain its spread. As a result, healthcare systems are overwhelmed in determining the effective delivery of medical care systems to the affected. The pandemic has disrupted the medical device manufacturing and testing industry. Medical device manufacturers rely heavily on healthcare facilities for their clinical data collection. Pre and post clinical trials help manufacturers to obtain certificates for market approval. The medical device companies are finding it difficult during the pandemic to make informed decisions about their products, supply chains, and regulatory obligations in the midst of uncertainty

