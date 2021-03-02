 Massive Growth in Islamic Finance Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Citibank, HSBC Bank, Nasser Social Bank, Kuwait Finance House (KFH), Dubai Islamic Bank, Islamic Bank of Iran

Islamic Finance Market Size, Status, Business Future Scenarios and Brief Analysis 2021-2026

Islamic Finance Market is expected to reach a value of USD 129.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.96%.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Islamic Finance Market: Citibank, HSBC Bank, Nasser Social Bank, Kuwait Finance House (KFH), Dubai Islamic Bank, Islamic Bank of Iran, Jordan Islamic Bank, Bank of Ningxia, Bahrain Islamic Bank

Islamic banking is the largest sector in the Islamic finance industry, contributing to 71%, or USD 1.72 trillion, of the industry’s assets. The sector is supported by an array of commercial, wholesale, and other types of banks. Yet commercial banking remains the main contributor to the sector’s growth. There were 505 Islamic banks in 2017, including 207 Islamic Banking windows. However, the number of players is not necessarily indicative of the size of the industry, in terms of assets. Islamic finance’s second-largest market, Saudi Arabia, has 16 Islamic banks, including windows, which is less than the smaller markets of Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

With the rapidly growing popularity of mobile banking, particularly among younger people, according to PwC’s 2018 Digital Banking Consumer Survey, a growing number of digital-only, or disruptor banks’ with no physical branches, have emerged. Islamic banks are also catching up on this trend, with the launch of digital-only subsidiaries, such as Gulf International Bank’s Meem in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and Albaraka Trks insha in Germany and other European countries with large Muslim communities.

Islamic Bank

Islamic Financial Institution

Authorized Investment Business

Special Investment Business

Other Financial Service

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2020-2026 covers: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

