Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors for New Business Opportunities and Investment by 2027

Man-portable communication systems are handheld devices that are used for communication. The increasing trend towards software defined radios (SDR), SATCOM, VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminals), and smartphones are significantly driving the growth of the man-portable communication systems market. Moreover, the growing demand for advanced communication systems with reduced weight, size, and power consumption in defense application are also supporting the growth of the man-portable communication systems market.

Rising need for more command and control (C2) information at the individual soldier level, the emergence of virtual channels, and increasing replacement of the old communication equipment are triggering the man-portable communication systems market growth. Further, technological advancements such as integration of high-capacity networks and advanced designs, the emergence of inflatable SATCOM antennas and growing demand for high-bandwidth communications system is expected to boom the growth of the man-portable communication systems market.

The Global Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Man-portable communication systems industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview man-portable communication systems market with detailed market segmentation as platform, application, and geography. The global man-portable communication systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading man-portable communication systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the man-portable communication systems market.

The global man-portable communication systems market is segmented on the basis of platform, application. On the basis of platform the market is segmented as land, airborne, naval. On the basis of application the market is segmented as software defined radios (SDR), SATCOM, encryption, smartphones, homeland security, commercial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global man-portable communication systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The man-portable communication systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting man-portable communication systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the man-portable communication systems market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the man-portable communication systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from man-portable communication systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for man-portable communication systems in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the man-portable communication systems market.

The report also includes the profiles of key man-portable communication systems companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

ASELSAN A.-.

BAE Systems

Cobham Limited

CODAN Limited

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Thales Group

Viasat, Inc.

