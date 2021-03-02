Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Type, Application and Forecast Report by P&S Intelligence

The global lithium-ion battery market is expected to generate a revenue of $106,493.0 million by 2024, increasing from $33,720.8 million in 2018, and is projected to register a 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period by P&S Intelligence.

Apart from automotive, these batteries are widely deployed in the consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, medical, telecom, and industrial sectors. Of the various sectors, these energy storage devices are primarily used in the consumer electronics industry, to power handheld game consoles, smartphones, MP3 players, tablets, cameras, and laptops. Apart from these devices, Li-ion batteries find application in motorized toys, electric toothbrushes, flashlights, vacuum cleaners, electric shavers, and lamps. This is due to the higher energy density of these batteries in comparison to nickel–metal hydride (NiMH) and nickel–cadmium (NiCd) batteries.

During 2014–2018, Asia-Pacific consumed the highest quantity of Li-ion batteries due to the spurring demand for electronic devices and EVs and presence of numerous industry giants. Moreover, regional nations are expected to adopt these batteries at a rapid pace in the coming years on account of the continuous technological developments in them. Among the APAC nations, China is expected to use the maximum number of Li-ion batteries in the foreseeable future, driven by the expansion of the automotive and manufacturing sectors.

Market Segmentation by Type

Lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC)

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP)

Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO)

Lithium manganese oxide (LMO)

Lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA)

Market Segmentation by Application