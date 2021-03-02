Life Science Microscopy Devices Market : Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Global Life Science Microscopy Devices Market: Overview

Microscopy devices are finding wide applications in various fields such as nanotechnology, materials science, semiconductors technology, and life science fields. New and advanced microscopes are being introduced in the market which are enabling researchers around the world to go down at miniature levels, and analyze the substance, cells, and materials, with high throughput, real time and 3D imaging facilities. A new generation of integrated microscopes which come equipped with all the necessary additional features such as imaging instruments and techniques like Raman spectroscopy, high resolution camera, and other features, are expected to drive the growth of the microscopy devices in the life science field. Global life science microscopy devices market is segmented on the basis of device types and application. Device type segment comprises of three major categories of the optical microscopes, electron microscopes, and the scanning probe microscopes.

Global Life Science Microscopy Devices Market: Scope of the Report

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall life science microscopy devices market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, such as market opportunity analysis for the device type, application, and key industry developments has also been provided. Key industry developments include the major events occurred in past 4-5 years and are expected to occur during the forecast period which are likely to affect the market dynamics.

Global Life Science Microscopy Devices Market: Key Segments

The global life science microscopy devices market has been segmented on the basis of device type, and application. On the basis of By device type the global life science microscopy devices market is segmented into optical Microscopes (Inverted Microscopes, Stereo Microscopes, Phase Contrast Microscopes, Fluorescence Microscopes, Confocal Scanning Microscopes, Near Field Scanning Microscopes, Others), electron Microscopes (Transmission Electron Microscopes, Scanning Electron Microscopes), and scanning Probe Microscopes (Atomic Force Microscopes, Scanning Tunneling Microscopes). On the basis of application the global life science microscopy devices market is segmented into Cell Biology, Clinical / Pathology, Biomedical Engineering, Pharmacology & Toxicology, and Neuroscience. The market for these device types, and application has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as usage pattern, sales revenue, volume, geographic presence and technological developments. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (USD million), and volume (Units) for each of these segments, and the sub-segments have been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment for the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Global Life Science Microscopy Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the life science microscopy devices market has been classified into five segments namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size and volume forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, in terms of device types, and application, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Global Life Science Microscopy Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global life science microscopy devices market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 (estimated) has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global Life Science Microscopy Devices market such as Olympus Corporation, Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmBH, Nikon Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Leica Microsystems, FEI Company, JOEL Ltd., Cameca SAS, and NT-MDT, among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

