Latin America Mobility as a Service Market Growth Strategies, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis

Latin America Mobility as a Service Market
P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Latin American (LATAM) mobility as a service (MaaS) market”: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The Latin American (LATAM) mobility as a service (MaaS) market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030), on account of the rapid urbanization and growing population, coupled with a substantial rise in venture capital investments in the MaaS startups companies in the region.
Geographically, Brazil is expected to dominate the Latin America mobility as a service market during the forecast period. The booming population and internet and mobile phone penetration are expected to further fuel the market progress in the country. Countries of the region such as Brazil and Mexico are densely populated and have been witnessing a high rate of urbanization, which has contributed significantly toward the rise in traffic congestion. Therefore, the market and shared mobility service providers in the region have a great potential for growth.
The LATAM MaaS market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing investments by the global players, in the LATAM region. For instance, in January 2018, Didi Chuxing Technology Co. announced the acquisition of 99, a Brazilian ride hailing app. The acquisition builds upon the deep existing partnership between DiDi and 99, to further accelerate the market growth in the LATAM region. Moreover, the ample opportunities for different mobility service providers, to expand their business in the region, coupled with the evolution of mobility, as an ecosystem, is further expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.
