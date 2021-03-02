Latest Newfangled report Wagyu Beef Market Outstanding Growth by 2029 Blackmore Wagyu, Itoham Foods Inc., Snake River Farms, Starzen Co. Ltd.

Currently, the U.S. and Australia are the largest exporters of wagyu beef, with almost 80–90% of Australian exports going to the U.S. The rapid rise in the demand for dry-aged wagyu beef, particularly in the developed nation, is boosting the market growth. Consumers’ higher spending on premium beef and eating patterns provide an impetus to the market growth. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) statistics, global beef consumption is forecasted to grow by 3.3 million tons by the year 2023. The rapidly expanding tourism in the Asia-Pacific region has surged the demand for Wagyu beef within the last five years. The below-mentioned info-graph depicts the global beef consumption in 2019 and the forecast for the year 2023. (million tons)

The report include a thorough study of the Wagyu Beef Market. It has successfully pointed out the key factors that have substantial impact on the Wagyu Beef Market . This report is a result of a well-planned research methodology. The methodology employed both primary and secondary research tools.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Blackmore Wagyu, Itoham Foods Inc., Snake River Farms, Starzen Co. Ltd., DeBragga and Spitler, Sysco Corporation, Chicago Steak Company, Creek Bed Country Farmacy, LLC, Fairway Packing Company\The Butcher’s Market, West Coast Prime Meat, American Grass Fed Beef, DrybagSTeak, LLC

By Nature, , Organic, Conventional,

By Type, , Wagyu and Kobe, Crossbreeding, 100% Fullblood Wagyu,



By Distribution Channel, , B2B, B2C, Store-Based Retail, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Restaurants, Food Chain, Online Retail

The report has been prepared after studying the different parameters ruling the Wagyu Beef Market and the forecast period has been estimated from 2021-2029. The forecast period is the time period when the key factors and parameters will help the market to flourish significantly. The estimated value of the market has been represented through a CAGR percentage. Additionally, the report represents the approximate revenue that can be generated over the forecast period. However, the report has also outlined the factors that can slowdown the growth of the Wagyu Beef Market.

Key Drivers

The report includes the key driving forces prevailing in the Wagyu Beef Market. This part of the report has been studied keeping in mind the political, economic, social, technological, geographical, and cultural scenario of the Wagyu Beef Market. These factors can be projected to have their individual effects on the market, or they can have interconnected impacts. Besides, subtle change in the time frame within which these factors are functioning might have ripple effects on the Wagyu Beef Market.

Regional

Wagyu Beef Market has been segmented into Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. This part of the report provides an exhaustive view of the regional scope existing in the Wagyu Beef Market. The trends and preferences dominating each region has a direct impact on the industries. The report tries to exploit the trends and preferences prevailing in a region to offer the users with a clear picture of the business potential existing in that region.

Research Methodology

The primary research procedure conducted to arrive at the results includes panel of face to face interviews with industry experts and consumers. The secondary research procedure includes an intricate study of the scholarly journals and reports available online.

