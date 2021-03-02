Key Trends in Plant-Based Meat Industry Impacting the Global Market with Forecast 2021-2027

Brandessence Market Research has published a detailed report on the Plant-Based Meat market. This market research report was prepared after considering the COVID-19 impacts and monitoring the market for a minimum of five years. The report provides you with growing market opportunities, revenue drivers, challenges, pricing trends & factors, and future market assessments. Our research team has implemented a robust research methodology that includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s 5 Force analysis, and real-time analysis. Furthermore, they have conducted interviews with the industry experts to offer a report that helps the clients to formulate strategies accordingly.

Insightful Highlights in Global Plant-Based Meat Market Report are:

An in-depth reference of frontline players.

Details on market share and overall value assessment.

Noticeable and significant alterations in influential dynamics.

A thorough assessment of global Plant-Based Meat market segmentation.

Upcoming market segments, regional diversification.

Sectioning on best industry practices and list of major players.

Plant-Based Meat Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Segmentation by Application:

Pork

Beef

Chicken

Fish

Others

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Plant-Based Meat Market Key Players:

Beyond Meat

Impossible Food Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods

The Vegetarian Butcher

Gardein Protein International (Pinnacle Foods)

Morningstar Farms

Quorn Foods

Amy’s Kitchen

Tofurky

Gold&Green Foods Ltd.

Sunfed

VBites Foods Limited

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Plant-Based Meat Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Plant-Based Meat Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Plant-Based Meat Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Chapter – Global Plant-Based Meat Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

3.1. Global Plant-Based Meat Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.2. Global Plant-Based Meat Market Revenue Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

3.3. Global Plant-Based Meat Market Sales (Number of Units), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.4. Global Plant-Based Meat Market Sales Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

Chapter – Global Plant-Based Meat Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Plant-Based Meat Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application Chapter – Global Plant-Based Meat Market Analysis: By Manufacturer

6.1. Global Plant-Based Meat Market Revenue (USD Million), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.2. Global Plant-Based Meat Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2018

6.3. Global Plant-Based Meat Market Sales (Number of Units), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.4. Global Plant-Based Meat Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2018

6.5. Global Plant-Based Meat Market Price (USD/Unit), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.6. Global Plant-Based Meat Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.7. Merger & Acquisition

6.8. Collaborations and Partnership

6.9. New Product Launch

Chapter –Plant-Based Meat Market: Regional Analysis

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Plant-Based Meat Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate (%), 2014 – 2025.

7.1.2. North America Plant-Based Meat Market Revenue (USD Million) By Country, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.3. North America Plant-Based Meat Revenue Market Share (%) By Country, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.4. North America Plant-Based Meat Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.5. North America Plant-Based Meat Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2025.

7.1.6. North America Plant-Based Meat Market Sales (Number of Units) and Growth Rate (%), 2014 – 2025.

To be continued

