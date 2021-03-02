IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Overview and Scope, Share by Applications Forecast 2021 to 2026 | Flir Systems Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings, ULIS, Lockheed Martin, Bae Systems PLC

The IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the IR and Thermal Imaging Systems industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market was valued at USD 5.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.21 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 9.84% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market: Flir Systems Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings, ULIS, Lockheed Martin, Bae Systems PLC, Leonardo DRS, Elbit Systems Ltd., Raytheon, Sofradir Group, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591799/ir-and-thermal-imaging-systems-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=56

Key Market Trends

Industrial Applications are Expected to Have a Major Market Share

Thermal imaging has initiated substantial inroads into other types of applications, such as uncooled microbolometer-based detectors. These sensors have a long-wave infrared band from 7.5 to 14 m. Microbolometers are cheaper, smaller in size, lighter in weight; all these attributes while possessing immediate power-up capabilities, decreased power consumption, longer means the time between failures and are comparatively better than traditional bolometers.

The automotive industry uses thermal imaging as part of the safety system (E.g., identification of animals or humans on the road and warn the drivers before they encounter these potential hazards). Rear-view visibility systems (backup cameras) are now becoming mandatory on all new light vehicles sold in the United States. With autonomous vehicles coming into the picture, this technology can facilitate the automatic breaking by distinguishing based on object size.

North America to Hold a Significant Market Share

Latest technological breakthroughs have facilitated the advancement of new IR and thermal imaging systems that can make the overall processes more efficient and can significantly improve accuracy in various applications.

There have been a series of new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in North America to take advantage of this opportunity. The major driver behind the investments has been the overall evolution and application of new technologies to unlock a huge number of volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, industrial, transportation, security, and surveillance systems applications in North America is set to boom over the forecast period.

Recent developments in the market are –

– March 2018: FLIR Systems Inc. collaborated with the drone industry leader, DJI Innovations. The companies plan to proceed with their first joint product; the DJI Zenmuse XT stabilized the camera. Additionally, DRS Technologies highly anticipated 10-micron pixel pitch infrared detector has been adequately validated to select defense industry, prime contractors.

– March 2018 – ULIS bolometers set a new response-time record (measured using the Thermal Time Constant) without compromising their state-of-the-art pixel sensitivity.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591799/ir-and-thermal-imaging-systems-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

MarketInsightsReports

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market insights reports provide global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.