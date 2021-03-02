IoT in Healthcare Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2021 to 2027

IoT in Healthcare Market is valued at USD 113.53 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 388.18 Billion by 2027 with the CAGR of 19.20% over the forecast period.

Global IoT in Healthcare Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027: Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as COPD, genetic diseases, respiratory diseases and others, penetration of high-speed internet and rising implementation of favorable government regulatory policies are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global IoT in Healthcare Market.

Scope of Global IoT in Healthcare Market Report:

Internet of Things (IoT) advantages in healthcare turn around the improvement of care as such with remote monitoring and telemonitoring.UsingIoT, tracking, monitoring and maintenance of assets can be possible in healthcare industry. Mostly, IoTtechnologyis more popular in the field of medical devices. IoT is used for the data collection, monitoring electronic health recordsand analysis for research which has personally identifiable information, protected health information and for other machine-generated healthcare data. IoT plays an important role in digital transformation of healthcare. Internet of Things (IoT) is used in specific applications such as smart pills, smart home care systems, personal healthcare, robotics and real-time health systems (RTHS).

IoT in Healthcare market report is segmented on the basis of component,application, end-userand region & country level.Based uponcomponent, global IoT in healthcare market is classified into medical devices, system and software, services and connectivity technology. Medical devices category is further sub-classified into wearable external medical devices, implanted medical devices and stationary medical devices. System and softwarecategory is further sub-classified into remote device management, network bandwidth management, dataanalytics, application security and network security. Servicescategory is further is sub-classified into deployment and integration, consulting and support and maintenance. Based upon application, global IoT in healthcare market is classified into telemedicine, store-and-forward telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, interactive medicine, clinical operations and workflow management, connected imaging, inpatient monitoring, medication management and others. Based upon end-user,global IoT in healthcare market is classified into hospitals, surgical centers and clinics, clinical research organizations, government and defense institutions and research and diagnostic laboratories.

Key Players IoT in Healthcare-

IoT in healthcare market report covers prominent players are GE Healthcare Ltd., Google (Alphabet), International Business Machines Corporation, QUALCOMM Incorporated, Abbot Laboratories, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Medtronic PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Proteus Digital Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V.and others.

Global IoT in Healthcare Market Segmentation:–

By Component:

Medical Devices: Wearable External Medical Devices Implanted Medical Devices Stationary Medical Devices

System and Software: Remote Device Management Network Bandwidth Management Data Analytics Application Security Network Security

Services: Deployment and Integration Consulting Support and Maintenance

Connectivity Technology

By Application:

Telemedicine

Store-and-forward Telemedicine

Remote Patient Monitoring

Interactive Medicine

Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Medication Management

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinics

Clinical Research Organizations

Government and Defense Institutions

Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

