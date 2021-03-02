Iot Gateways Market 2021 By Business Outlook, Segmentation and Top Key Players Dell, EUROTECH, AAEON, ADLINK Technology Inc., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc.,

Iot Gateways Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2027 The report also includes key market players ‘ movements, including acquisitions and mergers, the launch of new products, agreements, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures, research and development, and the regional expansion of key market participants globally and regionally. The CAGR value fluctuation for the Iot Gateways market during 2020-2027 has been provided in this report. In addition this report has incorporated all drivers and restrictions for the Iot Gateways market using SWOT analysis.. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Iot Gateways Market key players Involved in the study are Intel Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Arm Limited, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, TE Connectivity, STMicroeletcronics, Advantech Co., Ltd., Dell, EUROTECH, AAEON, ADLINK Technology Inc., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Notion Labs, Inc., Samsara and Estimote, Inc..

Global IoT Gateways Market is expected to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2026 from USD 7.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. IoT gateway is a physical device that enables software program which serves as a connection point between controllers, sensors, clouds and intelligent devices. The IoT gateways structures are in the shape of building blocks which increases the wireless sensing application in IoT module. The network of edge analytics data and repository are flow securely in between the clouds and devices of the IoT gateways.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand in providing security in IPv6.

Growing demand in building automation system.

Research and development took place to improve the local area networks (LANs) and wide area networks (WANs).

Rising demand in manufacturing miniaturization processors.

Market Restraints:

Distortion due to complex network architecture.

Lack of security and privacy of user data.

Global Iot Gateways Market Segmentation:

By Node, Smart Watch Camera RADAR Thermostat Actuator Smart TV Others

By Connectivity Technology, Bluetooth Wi-Fi ZigBee Ethernet, Z-Wave Others

By Component, MCU FPGA Sensor Memory Others

By Application, Wearable Devices, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Building Automation, Industrial, Consumer Electronics.

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Top Players: Intel Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Arm Limited, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, TE Connectivity, STMicroeletcronics, Advantech Co., Ltd., Dell, EUROTECH, AAEON, ADLINK Technology Inc., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Notion Labs, Inc., Samsara and Estimote, Inc..

