Industrial Gloves Market 2021 : To Witness Excellent Revenue Growth, Emerging Trends

Industrial gloves are considered important tools for protection of a person from infection, burn, and injury. In the biotechnology industry, gloves are worn so as to avoid cross contamination. Hand protection gloves are primarily utilized in food and beverage, healthcare, chemical, electrical, and automobile industries to ensure well-being of the employees. Some industries make use of reusable hand protection gloves, while other sectors like healthcare, food and beverage industries opt for disposable hand gloves to keep away cross contamination. The growing importance of these gloves is estimated to work in favor of the growth of the global industrial gloves market in the forthcoming years.

Flourishing businesses of biotechnology, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, and automobile industries is likely to trigger growth of the global industrial gloves market in the years to come. Besides, high demand for a wide variety of these gloves in countries, such as New Zealand, the US, the UK, and Switzerland is likely to augur well for the global industrial gloves market in the years to come.

Strict Government Regulations to Ensure Safety of Workers to Foster Market Growth

The importance of and need for wearing industrial gloves for workers in various industries comprise the following

Provides protection from chemical injuries and burns

Prevents needle and puncture injuries

Prevents burns and cuts

Protection against temperature changes

Prevents loss of hands and fingers

Prevents absorption of hazardous substances

All these benefits associated with the use of these gloves are likely to foster growth of the global industrial gloves market over the tenure of assessment.

North America is one of the prominent regions in the global industrial gloves market due to the presence of numerous service and manufacturing industries in the region. In addition, strict government rules regarding safety of industrial workers is likely to boost the sales of industrial gloves. Furthermore, rising demand for improved performance and comfort is also estimated to play an important role in driving the demand for the product.

Global Industrial Gloves Market: Snapshot

Industrial gloves are extensively used in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food and beverage, and chemicals industry apart from other industries such as oil and gas, construction, automotive, and transportation. Workers in these industries require protective gloves to protect their hands from hazardous chemicals, cuts and abrasions, and contamination of different kinds. For example, workers in the chemical industry are more susceptible to acid spillage which could severely damage their hands due to which they require protective gloves. In the pharmaceutical sector, it is mandatory for workers to wear gloves in order to avoid contamination or cross contamination. In the food industry, it is imperative that workers wear gloves while dealing with food in order to maintain a hygienic environment.

Additionally, increase in geriatric population and rise in many viral and other diseases worldwide is anticipated to fuel the growth of pharmaceutical and chemical industries. Aging is associated with a large number of diseases and disorders, and elderly individuals often take more time to recover from these ailments. The geriatric population is more prone to common health conditions such as diabetes, cancer, heart problems, nerve issues and organ system failure. Furthermore, extensive growth in world population is becoming a concern to feed the 7.6 billion people. Countries around the globe are paying attention to the food industry due to this scenario. Considering all these factors, impact of this driver is expected to remain high.

The global industrial gloves market is expected to have a sales value of US$ 42.1 Bn by 2018. The market is expected to grow in terms of volume sales at a CAGR of 9.3% during the period 2019-2027. The industrial gloves market is expected to reach market size of US$ 91.4 Bn in 2027.

Polyethylene gloves have largest volume share

In terms of material, the market has been segmented in the basis of natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, polyethylene gloves, and others. Owing to its price, an usage across widespread industries, polyethylene gloves have largest volume share. Polyethylene gloves are made out of polymers which is synthesized from ethylene and thermoplastic that is formed into various shapes as it cools from a liquid state to a solid state. Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) is thinner, less opaque and is used to make plastic grocery bags, disposable gloves etc. Polyethylene gloves are affordable and are generally used in the food industry. However, nitrile gloves are expected to have highest growth rate during forecasted period.

Asia Pacific to Remain Most Lucrative Market for Industrial Gloves At Global Level

By region, Asia Pacific has emerged as the most lucrative market Asia Pacific captures approximately 65% of the total global natural rubber gloves producing units. Additionally, Europe and North America regions are already having a significant growth in gloves industry. China and Thailand are expected to hold considerable share in the market. Industrialization witnessed in these nations will drive the industrial gloves market.

Some of the leading players operating in the global industrial gloves market are

